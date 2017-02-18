The debate has been building all season. Now it goes down the home stretch.

Connor McDavid? Or Sidney Crosby?

One generational player versus the other generational player for the Hart Trophy.

The two will go at it, without voters involved, for the Art Ross for the scoring title in the final 24 games of the season for McDavid and the final 26 for Crosby as well. But the Hart this year will be more than a trophy. It will be a statement.

Will McDavid take over as King Of The NHL in his second season, indeed his first full season? Or will Crosby’s reign continue?

The just-turned-20-year-old first-year captain of the Edmonton Oilers sent a message of congratulations to Crosby in anticipation of his 1,000-point milestone Thursday evening.

In the Oilers' dressing room after the game, McDavid was asked if he’d been aware that Crosby had a three-point night to move past him, ever so briefly, in the NHL scoring race.

“No, I didn’t. I saw he had his 1,000th point early on. Pretty cool for him,” said No. 97.

It was pretty cool that McDavid would have a three-point night of his own to match Crosby on his milestone night.

It was McDavid’s league-leading eighth three-point night of the season. Sidney Crosby has seven.

It was McDavid’s league-leading 20th multiple-point night of the season. (The Oilers are 14-4-2 when that happens). Crosby has 19.

McDavid registered five points in the back-to-back wins over Arizona and Philadelphia to put the Oilers back on track. He’s now played 103 NHL games and has 114 points (35 goals and 79 assists).

Crosby leads the league in goals with 31, while McDavid, who executed a perfect screened shot just inside the post for his 19th Thursday, is almost infuriating in the number of excellent scoring opportunities he passes up to dish the puck.

“I, like everybody else does, yell from the bench ‘Shoot it!’ But he’s the leading scorer in the league and I’m not. So he knows what he’s doing,” said head coach Todd McLellan.

McDavid leads the league in assists with 47 — 14 more than Crosby, who ranks 20th in the league.

After the pair of three-point nights Thursday, the scoring race is going to be even more fun to follow going down the stretch.

We are now entering ‘Out Of Town Scoreboard Watching Season.’ But this will be a Watch of its own. And with McDavid at 66 and Crosby at 64 going into last night’s action (yes, I’m aware that Brent Burns is at 61, Nicklas Backstrom at 60, etc.) it’ll be ‘How many did Sid get last night?’ and ‘How many did Connor get last night?’

The Hart is a different deal.

There’s so much more involved.

It’s hard to believe, but Crosby has won the Hart only twice. He’s been under-rewarded to some extent for his career, which includes two Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals. In a year when he missed the first six games with a concussion, I suspect there will be a significant number of voting members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association who are going to want to give him this one.

I suspect it’ll be like the old boxing thing. To beat the champ, you’re going to have to knock the champ out.

There’s a whale of a case for McDavid out there right now, with the youngest captain in the history of the NHL having led to Oilers to a 70-point season to this point after having recorded a 70-point season last year.

With McDavid here, I’m on a first-name basis with Bob Waterman, hockey stats point man at the Elias Sports Bureau, when it comes to regular contact. I called again Friday.

“The best McDavid MVP argument would be that he’s recorded a point on 40.2 per cent of his team’s goals this season (66 of 164), the highest percentage of any NHL player in 2016-17. Brent Burns is second at 38.4 per cent (61 of 159).

“He’s been on ice for 52.4 per cent of his team’s goals this season (86 of 164), the second highest percentage of any NHL forward, behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (532%, 58 of 109)."

So what would it take to knock the champ out?

How about McDavid winning the scoring race to lead the Oilers to a 100-point season and opening at home in the first playoff series in Edmonton in 11 years?

That might do it.

Fasten your seat belts, this should be fun.

