Port Hope Panthers win series opener in Picton

George Miranda, with his second of the game, scored the go-ahead goal at 8:09 of the third period as the Port Hope Panthers edged the Picton Pirates 4-3 in the opening game of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Tod Division semifinal series Thursday night at the Prince Edward Community Centre.

Miranda's goal came less than a minute after the Pirates had rallied from a 3-1 deficit in that final frame.

Matt Hunt scored twice, including a power play goal, in the first period to give Port Hope leads of 1-0 and 2-1. Nick Hoey tallied Picton's goal in the first.

Miranda put the Panthers in front 3-1 with the only goal of the season period. Picton's Jordan Cannons cut the deficit to one with a power play goal 18 seconds of the third and teammate Tye Eaton tied the score at 7:16.

Dalton Lawrence, the division's regular season points leader, assisted on both tallies by Miranda in the win.

Port Hope out-shot Picton 44-17.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope while Game 3 is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Picton and Game 4 is Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Port Hope.

As necessary, the rest of the series is: Game 5, Feb. 26 (8 p.m.) in Port Hope; Game 6, Feb. 28 (8 p.m.) in Picton; and Game 7, March 1 (8 p.m.) in Port Hope.