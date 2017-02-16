Port Hope figure skaters achieve great results

The skaters from the Port Hope Figure Skating Club have been busy competing this season.

In November, they went to Keswick Invitational, with a first-place Gold Interpreive for Morgan Garland (as well as a third-place Gold Freeskate). Other outstanding performances were by Alyssa Batchellor (fourth in Star, fifth in Freeskate and eighth in Silver Interpretive) and Ivy Lynn Klein (eighth in Star 8 Freeskate and third in Silver Interpretive).

These same three skaters recently travelled to Oshawa for Winter Skate. Batchellor was eighth in Star 5, Klein was 10th in Bronze Triathlon, and Garland was second in Gold Triathlon.

Garland will be going forward to the Eastern Ontario championships, Friday through Sunday in Courtice.

And all three skaters (and many more) will be featured in the Port Hope Figure Skating Club’s annual gala on Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.