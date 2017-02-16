Cobourg council meeting date changed

COBOURG -

Cobourg council has decided to alter its regular schedule so that councillors can participate more fully in the opening ceremonies for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games being hosted in Cobourg.

The regular session that would have taken place Tuesday (instead of Monday due to the Family Day holiday) has now been put off to the following week and is slated for Monday, Feb. 27. There was no meeting scheduled originally as council has every third Monday off.

Though events for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games take place throughout a variety of venues, the event is headquartered at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.). The opening ceremony is planned for Tuesday night at 7:30 followed by sporting events Wednesday and Thursday.

Council voted this week to close King Street between Division and George the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 22 so that participants can enjoy the activities and events planned to accommodate a Middle Night Mingle for both players and members of the public to celebrate.

At council's committee-of-the-whole session this week, Mayor Gil Brocanier offered to attend opening ceremonies in council's stead and allow the meeting to proceed under Deputy Mayor John Henderson. Councillors, though, were eager to attend as well.

