World Day of Prayer is March 3

Fairness is the 2017 theme for the March 3 World Day of Prayer, based on the passage from Matthew 20:1-6 — Am I being unfair to you?

This year’s World Day of Prayer service has been written by the World Day of Prayer Committee of the Philippines.

This Pacific country is on the front lines of climate change, foreign mining and resources interests, a regional insurgency and social upheaval due to migration. The women who planned and wrote the service have drawn on their experiences of armed conflict, violence, social injustice and human rights violations to explore this theme.

The World Day of Prayer has its roots in an ecumenical day of prayer organized by women in Canada and the United States in 1920. This event became the international World Day of Prayer in 1922, and celebrated by Christians around the world each year on the first Friday of March.

On March 3, 2017, Christians in more than 170 countries (and in 2,000 communities across Canada) will gather to learn about, pray and celebrate in solidarity with the women of the Philippines through the World Day of Prayer.

For the participating churches of Cobourg's Ministerial Association, this year's service take place at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Church (284 Division St.), and everyone is welcome.