Try bison and bacon for this cottage pie recipe

Many of you would think of this as a shepherd’s pie recipe, but in strict culinary terms a shepherd’s pie was made from lamb.

In Scotland (home of shepherd’s pie) they use the term cottage pie for similar recipes using beef.

My effort this week is to support the trend towards using more game meat. Needless to say bacon makes everything better, so, bison and bacon will make a great recipe. The bacon also adds a little fat to the mix. Bison is inherently lean.

Normally a shepherd's or cottage pie would have a mashed potato topping. I used sweet potatoes or yams which gives it a little different flavour and more colour. When it is garnished with the fresh parsley the green/orange effect has some eye appeal. In our area, yam and sweet potato is the same thing. Technically the yams we use are a variety of sweet potato. In Africa there is a large vegetable that is a yam. You are highly unlikely to encounter them in Canada.

This recipe converts well to ground beef.

BISON & BACON COTTAGE PIE

With Sweet Potato Top

Yield 6-8 portions

Ingredients

1/4 lb. Smoked pork jowl bacon or side bacon

1 Lb. Ground bison

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 Med. Onion, peeled and chopped 1 / 4” dice

1 Stalk Celery, finely chopped (about 50g)

1 Med. Carrot, peeled, & shredded

8 oz. Fresh mushroom finely chopped

1 Tsp. Freshly ground black pepper

2 Cloves Garlic, pressed

2 Tbsp All purpose flour

1 Tbsp Tomato puree

2 Tsp. Worcestershire sauce

10 oz. Hot beef stock

Salt to taste—depends on beef stock salt content

1 Tbsp. Fresh thyme, finely chopped (or ½ tsp dried thyme)

2 Cups Frozen mixed vegatables

Topping

4 Med-Lg. Yams (sweet potatoes), peeled and cubed (about 2 lbs)

2 Tbsp. Butter

2 Tbsp. Milk

3 oz. Sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Garnish

Freshly chopped parsley (dried will work)

Method

Dice bacon to ¼ “ dice; mix with Bison meat; add the oil to a frying pan on a medium heat and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the onion, celery, mushrooms and carrot. Fry for 5 minutes until meat is browned. Stir in the tomato puree and Worcestershire sauce. Sprinkle the flour over the top of the meat, stir and fry for a minute before adding beef stock. Stir well; then add the thyme and salt to taste and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer to greased casserole dish approximately 13” x 9” x 2”

Blanch the .frozen vegetables for 2 minutes, drain and spread over meat mixture.

Topping & Assembly

To make the topping, boil the sweet potatoes until tender then mash with the butter, milk and cheese until smooth. Spoon the mashed yams over the top of the pie and bake in a preheated oven at 375 F. for 30-35 minutes. Allow to temper 15 minutes before service.

Garnish

Sprinkle freshly chopped parsley over casserole just before service.

