The most underappreciated virtue: appreciation

Mark Twain once said, “There is no joy unless you have someone to split it with.”

The venerable American writer’s quotation reminds me of some business trips I took to interesting cities that I couldn’t enjoy because a loved one wasn’t with me to appreciate it. And far deeper than appreciating a shared experience is the importance of appreciating another person.

The degree of gratitude between people is the litmus test of every relationship, whether it be one of family, friends or associates at work, even strangers.

I think appreciation is life’s most important and powerful virtue. From that seed, everything else flowers.

The best general manager I ever worked for occasionally invited me over to his home for coffee on a Saturday morning. We chatted about everything but business. He had a genuine interest in people and always gave feedback. His favourite expression was, “You’re worth it.”

The most successful people I know, the most enterprising entrepreneurs, are the most people-friendly. And they all exude appreciation joyfully. Order of Canada member Craig Kielberger, founder of the Toronto based, world-wide organization Free the Children, never has a conversation without thanking the other person for the exchange. He always ends with, “Thank you so much. I appreciate it.” I once made him laugh by replying, with a tincture of intolerance, “I appreciate that you appreciate it.”

People of integrity humbly elevate themselves when they accept others with warm gratitude, for even the smallest gestures.

Appreciation is the threshold, the launching point, of any successful relationship. I have read a hundred books on teamwork. All of them list four out of five of the most important elements: trust, respect, synergy, and leadership, but the fifth – appreciation - is the only one in ALL of the books.

A marriage in which you show a daily appreciation for your spouse, for what she or he did for you that day, is as solid as the wedding rings. (Guys, never ask your wife or girlfriend in the morning if she wants a coffee or tea. Instead, wake up first and bring one to her. Not only does it bring a smile, but it is never rejected.)

Before you can love, you must appreciate. It is about being positive. It is about being a person of substance.

H. Jackson Brown writes in his book Life’s Little Instruction Book: 511 Suggestions, Observations, and Reminders on How to Live a Happy and Rewarding Life: “Don’t forget, a person’s greatest emotional need is to feel appreciated.”

Appreciation can make the receiver’s day – even change a life. Make it a daily habit, without the expectation of anything in return. People will flock to you, family will love you, friends will always be there for you and fellow workers will feel that the workplace is a better place with you in it.

The simple economics of writer Gilbert K. Chesterton: “The aim of life is appreciation; there is no sense in not appreciating things; and there is no sense in having more of them if you have less appreciation of them.”

I hope that you appreciate the spirit in which this was written. And finally, from the Dalai Lama: “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation.”

Look around at all the people who truly enrich your life, and be grateful. Tell them that you appreciate them. And have a great day.

Victor Schukov's regular column usually appears every two weeks