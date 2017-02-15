Preserve Victoria Park

The following is a partial transcript of a conversation recorded earlier this week between two Canada Geese moseying around Cobourg’s western harbour.

It was transcribed by M.A.Lard of Cobourg.

“Hey, Honker, what’s up? You look down in the dumps.”

“Yeah. I am. Heard a rumour that Cobourg council are going to hire, or have already have hired, some more consultants to come up with ideas for Victoria Park.”

“T’do what? What’s wrong with the park?”

“Nothing. That’s the point.”

“Couldn’t they find someone locally? You know, like Cobourgians? Or do it themselves? Isn’t that what they were elected for?”

“You’d think. It’s not rocket science. The thing is, why touch it in the first place? I’d heard that some other consultants had came out from Toronto or somewhere and, if you can believe it, suggested putting a boutique hotel some place in the park.”

“What’s a boutique hotel?”

“A fancy name for a B&B with a parking lot. All they need to do is get rid of that eyesore trailer park and leave it at that. Stop meddling in something unique to Cobourg that’s been pretty much as it is since the park was created in 1894. How many years is that?”

“Er ... it’s about ... er ...”

“123 years, that’s what. But council wants to attract visitors to the beach and the downtown.”

“Where’ve they been? Every summer weekend the waterfront is loaded with visitors and not a parking space to be found. They want more?”

“It’s like that council in 1970 or thereabouts that wanted to tear down Victoria Hall ...”

“Getoutahere! Victoria Hall? You’ve gotta be kidding.”

“As I live and breath. It had been neglected and was in a state of disrepair but some very concerned Cobourgians got together and fundraised and, over time, saved the hall. It’s one of the most magnificent buildings in the province and that council in 1970 would have had to live with the shame of destroying...”

“Why aren’t Cobourgians up in arms about Victoria Park?”

“Well, there’s nothing concrete yet...except in the parking lot of the boutique hotel.”

“That’s a good one. So, maybe someone will come up with an idea ... some concerned. citizens; like they did about putting all those docks in the western harbour a couple of years ago. They could call it ... I dunno, ... Save Victoria Park or something ... No! Preserve Victoria Park! Yeah, that’s better. Has a good ring to it.”

“Or Council could just hand out permits for the construction of condos right along the waterfront from Victoria Park to Lucas point, close out the town from the lake. Like they’ve done in Toronto, and have done with it once and for all.”

“Don’t be so pessimistic. Maybe each member of council needs to...to...to savour Victoria Park. See the early morning walkers, people doing yoga, some walking dogs. What’s that old song? “Walking the dog, I’m just a walking the dog.” The Stones did it. And the beach and the lapping water. Savour the tranquility before ruining it. I wonder how many councillors have ever taken a dawn walk through the park?”

“Yeah. And the complacent people of Cobourg need t’get off their duffs and make their voices heard.”

“Right on.”

“Hey....isn’t that the Birdman of Cobourg standing by the shore over there? Want some nosh?”

“Me? Nah. Race ya.”

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca.