Playoffs underway for West Northumberland Wild

One of the peewee house league teams in the West Northumberland Wild organization, Lakeshore Dental, competed in the Under The Lock tournament Feb. 4 and 5 in Peterborough.

This tournament is all outdoors, played on the Liftlock canal. The first two games began with a shootout. For the Wild contingent, Abby Covert scored the only goal while Sierra King in net secured a shutout in both games.

The Lakeshore Dental peewees won the first game against the Peterborough Ice Kats Black easily with a 5- 0 final. Macie Hackney scored four goals and Ella Bernard chipped in for one. In game two, the Wild girls took on the Peterborough Ice Kats Red team where they squeaked out a 1-1 tie with Hackney scoring the only goal. In game three, the local peewee team lost to the Whitby Sharks but secured a spot in the gold medal final. They returned home with a silver medal and their heads held high as Whitby was a really tough team to beat.It was an awesome tournament for this peewee team and the Wild organization is proud of the strong showing.

For the West Northumberland Wild Rep teams, the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League playoffs are underway.

The Belden Novice B team lost two straight to Clarington Flames with a 4-1 final in both games and are now eliminated from playoffs. The Spoolon Atom BB traveled to Oshawa for game one against the Lady Generals where they dropped a 6-2 decision but plan to rebound strongly in a game played mid-week, where the Wild team hopes to even the series.

The CCS Industrials Peewee BB team had a better fate playing the Clarington Flames taking an early series lead, beating the Flames 2-0 in game one. The second game of the series will be played mid-week. The Canadian Tire Peewee C made easy work of their first round opponent, eliminating the Ennismore Eagles from playoffs with scores of 3-1 and 6-0. The Wild Peewee C team awaits the winner of the Peterborough Ice Kats or the Otonabee Wolverines, where the Ice Kats hold an early series lead.

The WNGHA Ontario Line Clearing Bantam A team dropped their first game playing on the road, to the Clarington Flames in a close game, losing 3-1, but hope to even the series in game two. The West Northumberland Wild BDO Bantam B girls hockey team earned two points on Saturday when they took on the Napanee Crunch team in the first round of LLFHL playoffs. These teams have battled back and forth all season, so they consider this win a nice jumpstart to their series.

Halfway through the first period, Sydney Cole found the back of the Napanee net with Scout Young assisting on the set up. Mackenzie Mamers was a welcome addition back to the defense squad after being sidelined with a concussion. The star of the defense though was Lily Flesch when she burried the puck behind the Napanee netminder in the second period which was assisted by Keira Eagleson. The defence team played a tremendous game, keeping Napanee out of the zone as much as possible but when they were able to force the play, goalie Olivia Dawe made some amazing saves and earned herself a shutout. The BDO Bantam B Wild team take on Napanee in game two on Friday, at the Vincent Massey Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm when they hope to lock up the first round.

The Sommerville’s Midget AA Wild team were eliminated from playoffs as well with two losses to the first place Durham West Lightning team. The Quantrill Senior C Wild team is preparing for playdowns where they are trying to earn a berth into the Provincial tournament held in early April. All game times and schedules can be found on the WNGHA website (www.wngha.ca).