Letters to the editor

Province has no incentives for electric scooters

Re: “Murray meets leaders,” Northumberland Today, Feb. 8

How wonderful that Ontario Environment and Climate Change Minister Glen Murray came to Cobourg to regale us with the “cheaper ride” side of a subsidized program for electric cars.

Rebates up to $14,000 plus $1,000 for the purchase/installation of a home charging station, “plus monthly cheques to reimburse people for the electricity to do so ‘for several years.’” Wow! What a deal!

Last year the government had provided largesse to purchasers of million dollar cars. Premier Wynne stated, “If anyone’s paying that kind of money for a car, they probably don’t need a $5,000 rebate. I get it.”

$14,000,000 had been rebated from 2010 to 2016 to purchasers of cars that retailed from $70,000 to $150,000. (Note $78,000 is Ontario’s median family income). Last year, the Premier capped the rebate to $3,000 per luxury vehicle. A cheaper ride.

The luxury cars are back on the updated list; Cadillacs and Tesla’s costing $135,000 merit a $14,000 rebate. The rich get their green dream cream, and the rest get a cheaper ride.

For pensioners, disabled and mobility challenged, there are no bargains for an electric scooter to enable them to get to a grocery store three blocks away. The province subsidizes power wheelchairs only if one cannot get around inside their residence.

So the rich get $14K and several years of free power; a disabled person gets nothing towards a $3K electric scooter and a higher electricity bill to boot. Is this eco-justice?

Wynne could do better to incentivize Ontario’s electric scooter manufacturing industry. Create jobs; create green machines, and wean the growing demographic of the elderly away from automobiles.

Wally Keeler

Cobourg

Critic disputes energy minister’s comments during Port Hope stop

Re: “Energy minister speaks at Chamber event,” Northumberland Today, Feb. 10

I found Minister Thibeault’s comments to the Port Hope Chamber of Commerce to be an incredible work of fiction.

Let’s start with the comment that we’ve paid for “the system of the future with yesterday’s dollars.” Since 2003, this government has added more than $170 billion of debt to the province’s books, more than doubling our debt from where it was when they took office.

This government has paid for the grid of tomorrow with the money of tomorrow; your children’s money. Don’t ever let them forget that.

Minister Thibeault also ignores a couple of key points. First, he failed to acknowledge what Ontario’s Auditor General has said, that Ontarians paid $37 billion above market value for electricity since 2006. Second, he neglected to mention what Niagara-on-the-Lake Power said in its open letter to him and Premier Wynne last fall. That those increased costs are almost entirely due to increased generation costs.

According to that open letter, the cost of generating power has increased 113% since 2006. That’s the cost of producing the power. According to the same open letter, the cost of delivering it has increased only 8%. Tomorrow’s grid, being paid for with tomorrow’s money isn’t what’s driving up your hydro bill. It’s the sweetheart contracts that the Liberals have been signing.

Somehow, those figures didn’t make it into the Minister’s remarks. That’s amazing because even the Premier last year acknowledged that her government was responsible for the increases in those costs.

The day I became the energy critic for the Progressive Conservatives, a local company from just down the 401 in Cobourg contacted us. Their Global Adjustment costs were five times the cost of the power they used. The month before? It was three times the cost of the power that was used.

We aren’t just going to pay for Minister Thibeault’s fiction with tomorrow’s money. We’re going to pay for it with tomorrow’s jobs if this keeps up.

Todd Smith

MPP for Prince Edward Hastings/PC energy critic

Pipes and drums were a big part of curling championships

Congratulations to the organizers and volunteers who contributed to the success of the recently held Women’s Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Men’s Ontario Recharge with Milk Tankard curling championships.

Held at the Cobourg Community Centre, these events showcased the management and execution skills of both volunteers and venue.

However, conspicuous by its absence from Colin Mackay’s laudatory Feb. 9 column in Northumberland Today (originally published in the Belleville Intelligencer) “Curling event shows how volunteers make impact” was any reference to the contribution made by the Cobourg Legion Pipes and Drums, at both ends of the tournament. The full band played several tunes in Number One Formal Dress, welcoming the dignitaries and teams to the opening ceremonies; a uniformed solo CLP&D piper acknowledged the efforts of the champions at the conclusion of the week’s work.

Given the direct connection between Scotland and Canada via the lengthy history of curling, it is understandable that the pipes and drums would be included in the event.

What is not understandable is the fact that no mention was ever made of this considerable contribution, by way of a thank you or an acknowledgement, in the various opening or closing remarks, or indeed in Mr. Mackay’s article. I would ask why this is so.

Ian McFarlane

Cobourg