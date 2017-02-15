Laws are meant for flourishing

One of the wonderful things Jesus does for us in scripture is remind us of powerful truths about God by reframing them in new ways.

Nowhere is this more evident than the Sermon on the Mount. During this time of teaching Jesus interprets God’s law for the disciples. We read these words and are struck by the magnitude of their power. When we stop and consider their implications in full we see how profound they truly are.

Jesus addresses the issue of the law by saying “You have heard that it was said…” This statement links us back to commandments that we find in the Old Testament. These statements are declarative, you shall not kill, steal, commit adultery. We understand the implication behind the statement. These statements inform us of God’s will and provide an ethical code by which we live.

However, Jesus does not stop at simply repeating commandments that are already found in scripture. Instead, Jesus lives out what he has informed us he will do. Which is not to abolish the law but to fulfill it (Matt 5). Jesus fleshes out the motivations behind the commandments that have been given. His words, indeed his very life, are a reminder of why God provided humanity with rules to follow.

If you consider the words of Jesus throughout Matthew 5 a common theme arises: life. Each of God’s laws and the explanations that Jesus provides for us is a reminder that God is interested in life. God is concerned with human flourishing. God wants us to engage in activities which are life giving and generate the fruits of the Spirit.

This requires that we think critically about the actions we take, because they have serious consequences for ourselves, our neighbours and our relationship with God. In clarifying the law Jesus reminds us that it is not just murder we need to avoid, but also anger. Expressing our anger with negative intent is as bad as carrying out the physical actions. Our thoughts, words and actions must be life giving or we are failing to live out what Jesus came to teach.

When we consider how fully Jesus lived out these teachings the implication is clear, Jesus really did mean what he was saying. Jesus turned the other cheek and in doing so was crucified. His actions led to our redemption, but he did not die for our sake so that we could be hard hearted and callous. Jesus encourages us to be compassionate towards one another. The purpose of God’s law is to encourage us to live together in love and harmony.

If our actions lead to death, silencing some or marginalizing others then we have failed to heed the teachings of Jesus. Only when we are open, vulnerable and willing to allow others to flourish will we see the fullness of the law. It is there for us to see, in the life and witness of Jesus.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)