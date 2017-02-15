CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Colborne is getting a major overhaul of its electrical infrastructure.

That was the message delivered to Cramahe Township council Tuesday night. The report by Lakefront Utilities Inc (LUI) President Dereck Paul pointed to aging infrastructure that has either worn out or is difficult to service.

The work will take place over five years and has already begun with work on the Victoria Street electric substation. The substation transformer, built in 1974, will be replaced, along with other parts.

LUI Manager of Electric Distribution and Design Scott Wright told council that the work on the Victoria Street substation is nearly complete. It is being energized this week and should be running by the end of the week.

Colborne’s other substation on Durham Street will also be rebuilt this year. Its transformer was rebuilt in 1990. It has been out of service for periods if time in 2016 for maintenance. Further work cannot be completed on-site. LUI management has decided that replacement is the better option.

Anticipated cost of the substation rebuilds is over $1.3 million.

LUI is concerned about the reliability of many of the poles erected and meters installed in the 60’s and 70’s. Over the next five years the company which supplies power to Colborne will spend $2.7 million replacing the ageing poles and meters.

LUI justifies the expenses by asserting the changes will reduce operating and maintenance costs. Enhanced modern equipment will allow remote monitoring and improve public safety.

Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs called the announcement good news. The work will be paid for by users of the system. The increased rates will not be substantial says the mayor.