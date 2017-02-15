CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

About a dozen Cramahe Township residents who live near Purdy Road are calling for the township to follow its own zoning rules.

Back in November township council received a plan for Fidelity Engineering & Construction to locate a two-storey building with offices and a mechanical repair shop on a 7.1 acre lot on the south side of Purdy Road, east of the Herley Road intersection.

According to Cramahe Township By-law 08-18, all the land in that section on both sides of the road is designated rural or rural residential. Land use is restricted in the prescribed area at 512 Purdy Rd. and residents are asking the township to enforce its own bylaw and zoning rules and to follow accepted procedures. They claim the most that is allowed on the parcel in question is a retail nursery centre.

On its website Fidelity lists its business address as 512 Purdy Rd. and claims its “core business is General Contracting in the Heavy Civil Construction Industry.”

The residents group asked to be placed on the February agenda as a delegation but were told five days before that the agenda was too full. Through spokesperson Mandy Martin they asked publicly to be on the March 7 meeting agenda of council.

Martin asked at Tuesday's meeting if all lots in the township’s industrial park are sold. She was advised by Mayor Marc Coombs that they were not all sold. She also asked if the taxes are higher on industrial-zoned properties and was told they are.

The residents want everyone aware and informed as staff proceed with any plans that involve variance from Official Plan designation.