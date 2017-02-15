NORTHUMBERLAND -

It was standing room only in the Northumberland County council chambers Wednesday morning as representatives from the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) and local farmers – members of the Northumberland Federation of Agriculture (NFA) – asked councillors to reduce the taxation on farm land by changing tax ratios.

The increase is due to high assessment values on farm land determined by MPAC over the next four years.

The request was to work with the county to further reduce the farmland subsidy from 25% of residential to 20% of the residential class this year, reducing down to 13% by 2020.

Cobourg area farmer Paul Burnham of the NFA said his own farm on County Road 2 has increased 123% in the value set by MPCA, taking it from about $1.92-million to $2.4-million, and he expects his taxes will increase by that same amount.

“I’m not arguing with MPAC” because farm values have increased due to the market but “land productivity has not gone up” and this “creates a burden on farmers,” he said.

There are multi-generational farmers in the county who are already dealing with “slim margins” on cash crops and beef, Burnham said.

Add to that a huge tax increase on lands both owned and farmed, as well as those “rented “to farm and “it’s kind of a domino effect,” he said.

Fellow NFA member, Mark Young of Centreton, said he too was part of a multi-generation farm and noted that “our farms are our homes.”

If farming becomes too expensive, it will be taken over by corporations and that will impact the control of the production of our food, he said

Young stressed that farmers were not looking for a tax break “but to continue to pay our fair share” by reducing the tax ratio for farmers compared to the residential tax category.

Earlier in the presentation, Ben Le Fort with the OFA, said that the increase in MPAC farm assessments was 70% across Ontario and 123% in Northumberland. He said he has done 40 presentations to county governments explaining the need to lower the tax ratios affecting agricultural land.

By comparison, residential properties have only increased 10%, he said.

Unless something is done, there will be a “doubling of the tax burden” on farms in Northumberland County, Le Fort stressed.

After the presentation, council passed a motion referring the request to county staff for a report and recommendations.

Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin, who farms, declared a conflict of interest and did not vote.

“This is a tough one,” Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan said.

County council is being asked to subsidize one tax class even more than it is already, he said.

Macmillan said he has received telephone calls about this already. He asked what other regions are doing about the increase in farm land assessment and subsequent taxes.

Some years ago when waterfront-classed property spiked, there was no request to shift it onto another tax class, Macmillan noted.

Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier said other tax classes are also identifying issues and they range from industrial to multi-residential.

“We need to know the impact on the municipal level” of the county changing the tax ratio, Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs said of his concerns. Each municipality needs that information.

That would be part of the report coming to county council next month, county CAO Jennifer Moore said.

A decision would need to be made in March or April because tax bills need to go out.

“It’s a fairly tight timeline,” Moore said.

