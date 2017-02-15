Enjoy free concerts on Middle Night

COBOURG -

Known as Middle Night because it falls in the middle of the three-day Ontario 55+ Winter Games that Cobourg is hosting, Feb. 22 will also be an evening of extraordinary music with two free concerts at Victoria Hall.

Saskia Tomkins and Steafan Hannigan will open at 7 p.m. with their own mix of Celtic music, flavoured with jazz and various styles from around the world.

Hannigan is from Northern Ireland and Tomkins from England. They moved to Canada in 2007.

Photographer, stage technician and lecturer in ethnomusicology, Hannigan is also a master of more than 40 musical instruments. He has performed on albums by such major artists as Loreena McKinnett and Bjork, and also played in Band of Hope with Martin Carthy, Dave Swarwbrick, John Kirkpatrick and Roy Bailey.

A champion fiddler and respected music teacher, Tomkins also plays viola, cello and nyckelharpa. She has played with countless artist in many genres, including Uriah Heep and Robb Johnson.

Together, they love exploring music from around the world and are always a hit with their audiences.

A second duo will perform at 8:15 p.m., as one of Canada's top contemporary singer-songwriters, Marie-Lynn Hammond, performs with accompaniment by Tom Leighton.

Of English, French and Aboriginal heritage, Hammond is a true Canadian amalgam who works in both official languages to touch the heart, the mind and the funny bone. Her writing offers fascinating vignettes of Canadian life both past and present. And her music is rooted in folk, with touches of jazz and plenty of humour.

Multi-instrumentalist Leighton brings sophisticated colours and novel arrangement to his music that few can match. He plays piano, accordion, accordion bass, bouzouki, bodhran, whistles, jaw harps, mandolin and trombone (sometimes three of them at the same time).

Victoria Hall is located at 55 King St. W. in Cobourg. The shows are free to all, Middle Night revellers and local residents, with no reservations required.