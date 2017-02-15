Country Wild Music Festival announced

COBOURG -

The first Country Wild Music Festival, to be held Saturday, June 3 in Cobourg’s Victoria Park, was announced Tuesday night.

Hosted by Cobourg local residents Matt Williams and Andrew Hall of Cobourg Music Festivals Inc., the event aims to celebrate Canadian country music during Canada’s 150th birthday year celebrations.

Headlining this premiere event is Ontario natives Cold Creek County, who were nominated for the 2017 Juno Awards in the Breakthrough Group of the Year category.

Also performing at the one-day festival are Runaway Angel, a contemporary female power-trio from the GTA and Cobourg’s own, Gentlemen Husbands, who were signed to Universal Music Canada in 2013.

Many more artists are still to be announced.

“Cobourg has a unique landscape and we are thrilled to bring a new music themed event to the town,” says Williams, who is a country music artist in addition to co-organizer of the event. “As a musician and fan, I feel blessed to be able to bring that passion to my hometown and celebrate the incredible talent of my fellow Canadian musicians.”

The event, which begins at 3 p.m., will feature several hours of musical performances and offer an atmosphere unlike other outdoor festivals. The stage will be situated along Cobourg’s beautiful waterfront and just steps away from its’ award-winning Blue Flag beach and historic downtown.

“This is the first event of its kind to take place in Cobourg, and we are thrilled to debut during Canada’s 150thcelebration year,” says Hall. “We hope this event will excite country music fans and will draw a crowd that will allow us to continue to grow each year, bringing new Canadian and international talent to the festival.”

Tickets for the event are available in two tiers: General Admission ($35) and VIP ($80). In addition to entry into the festival, VIP ticket holders will have access to a private tent and bar area, front row access and have a chance to meet members of the headlining bands.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketfly.com. Tickets are very limited so purchase early. Anyone who purchases general admission tickets before April 12 will be automatically entered into a draw to win two free VIP upgrades and overnight accommodations.

Cobourg Music Festivals Inc. aims to be a partner in music-inclusive events in Northumberland County and promote Cobourg as a thriving musical destination. Country Wild Music Festival is the first large-scale event hosted by the organization.

To stay up-to-date on all event details, follow on Facebook at /countrywildfest or for more information email info@cobourgmusic.ca.