CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Members of the Brighton Cramahe Chamber of Commerce were at Cramahe Township council Tuesday night explaining their activities and asking for a three-year commitment.

If council does approve the chamber fee-for-service proposal, it will cost taxpayers $21,360 per year.

In a lengthy written progress report, Chamber president Burke Friedrichkeit explained that valuable planning time is lost each year when the chamber waits to find out if it has received municipal funding. The chamber also guarantees there will be no increase in cost to the township if it decided in favour of a three-year commitment.

For three years the township has paid the chamber for its efforts to increase tourism in the community. In that time the chamber has developed a partnership with the Big Apple, which increases the community presence. It has also participated in the First Impressions Community Exchange where people from one community go to another and give their opinions about it. Last year the chamber participated in the Cramahe Mayor’s Task Force Economic Development Strategic Plan.

Ongoing chamber projects include a map of Cramahe expected to be published by April 1. A business directory currently lists about 200 area businesses. The chamber hopes to work with the township on its economic development plan.

The chamber is proposing to focus on business development and visitor services. The Friedrichkeit report gave detailed descriptions of the many ways these services can be provided.

Chamber members Jeff Lay and Chauncy Perry ran into some opposition as they attempted to clarify their proposal.

Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur challenged Lay to explain chamber figures from 2015 and 2016 which claimed that Brighton had contributed financially to the chamber.

Lay explained that while Brighton did withdraw annual funding during this period, it did pay the chamber for services. The decision by Brighton to cease annual payment came after the chamber had worked three months on its behalf. In 2016 there was no annual contract but the chamber was paid for distribution of visitor guides.

Brighton recently voted against contracting for services in 2017.

Lay says the chamber will continue and be viable with or without municipal funds. It will simply do less and it will focus its efforts on activities directly connected with the more than 100 businesses which pay membership fees. The chamber members present could not confirm how many are in Cramahe, but it is generally accepted that it is less than half.

Lay wanted it made clear that any money contributed by Cramahe would pay for work done on the work it proposed to do on the township’s behalf.

Councillor Tim Gilligan suggested that the township would be better off producing its own brochures and distributing them at the Big Apple. The chamber shouldn’t be using free office space provided by Cramahe Township.

That brought Councillor Ed Van Egmond into the fray. He could not understand why the township wouldn’t support a healthy organization. He can see the good work done by the chamber and remembers when the township paid far more and got less when the work was being done by township staff.

When Mayor Marc Coombs came out in support of the work being done by the chamber, Gilligan pointed out that the mayor is on the chamber board of directors. To which the mayor responded that he had been appointed by council.

Council will decide the matter at its next meeting on March 7.