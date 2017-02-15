Carlos Santana has angered the Beyhive.

The legendary guitarist seemingly dissed Beyonce in an interview with Australian media following the Grammys Sunday night when he said Beyonce was "very beautiful to look at" but "not a singer, singer."

Santana says he was only trying to congratulate Adele on her big win for Album of the Year when he made the statement.

In the interview, Santana told the Australian Associated Press, "I think that Adele won because she can sing sing...With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modelling kind of music – music to model a dress – she's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her."

He added: Adele “doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

That statement did not go over well with the Beyhive.

"The fact that Carlos Santana said those comments after he's performed on stage with Beyonce at halftime and witnessed her talent is baffling," said one Twitter user.

"Carlos Santana is TRASH about those @Beyonce comments! Especially since he's one (won) all his Grammys for someone else's vocals!" said another.

Santana clarified his stance on Facebook Tuesday , writing that his “intent was to congratulate Adele” and that his comment about Beyonce “was regretfully taken out of context.” He adds that he has “the utmost respect” for Beyonce.

"She deserves all the accolades that come her way."

-With files for the Associated Press