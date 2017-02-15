Bantam Ice Dogs win Norwood tournament

The Baltimore Ice Dogs bantam local league team recently won a tournament in Norwood. They defeated the Smiths Falls Bears 5-3 in the 'A' final, avenging their only loss earlier in the tournament.

The Ice Dogs were edged 3-2 by Smiths Falls in their opening game before winning the rest of the way: 4-2 over Midland, 5-3 over Clarington and 3-2 over Ennismore before the final victory over the Bears.

Pictured are: (front, from left) Connor Robins, Reuben West, Jake Taylor, Justin Clarke, Brayden Goodrich, Brooke Robins; (back) trainer Steve Goodrich, coach Gary West, Nathan Jackson, Mark Southgate, Aiden Gorveatt, Sasha Shanker, manager Jeff Ferguson, Kiley Dickison, assistant trainer Evan Taylor, Tristan Casselman, Dominic Langille-Jens and Justin Ferguson.