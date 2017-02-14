Special meeting Thursday in Roseneath

ROSENEATH -

A presentation by the company that Alnwick/Haldimand Township has contracted with to collect certain insurance claim monies after some residential fires have taken place is making a special council presentation at 12:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Alnwick Civic Centre.

Some people have expressed concern about paying for fire protection through taxes and then again through their insurance company.

A Roseneath area resident is a delegation at council the same afternoon immediately following that of the contracted company, Fire Marque.