Port Hope is a leader in recreation

PORT HOPE -

Though it's a small community, Port Hope is often looked to as a leader in the field of recreation.

Community-development program manager Julia Snoek made this point in her Parks, Recreation and Culture annual report to council last week, adding that staffers are active in such provincial organizations as Parks and Recreation Ontario and the Ontario Recreation Facilities Association.

“The municipality is proud to be a HIGH FIVE accredited organization, Platinum Youth Friendly Community, and soon to be designated Age-Friendly Community,” Snoek added.

Leading up to 2016, she said, the Jack Burger Sports Complex had a reopening after aquatics renovations. The fall 2015 session saw a 40% increase in registered programs, a 52% increase in aquafitness participants and a 25% increase in admissions.

“The highlight of the 2016 annual report shows that there continues to be growth in aquatics overall,” she said.

“Registered fitness programs continue to see participant growth as well.”

Other 2016 highlights include a full season for the dog park and popular new events like Stretch out Sundays and the Following Farley Festival.

Their 142 hectares of park include 103 km. Of trails. There were 1,738 park bookings and outdoor special events.

There were 2,567 indoor bookings, attended by 142,561 patrons.

There were 1,898 programs offered (including 431 that were sponsored or free). The participants at these programs numbered 75,642.

The 434 membership at the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre included 116 new members.

The department's 2016 expenses were $3.2-million, and its revenues were $1.37-million. Of that amount, $166,631 came from grants, such as RBC Learn to Pay, Cameco Movies in the Park and the Enabling Accessibility Fund.

Snoek's report was supplemented by one on facility rentals and special events.

According to information presented by events co-ordinator Jeannie Maidens and Lisa Filce of central bookings, 21 events were taking place in February, March and April at the Town Park Recreation Centre, Jack Burger Sports Complex, fairgrounds, Lions Centre, Capitol Theatre and Cavan Street Park.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith