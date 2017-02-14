MONTREAL -

The RCMP are confirming they arrested four people who crossed illegally into Quebec today near the Vermont border.

Cpl. Francois Gagnon says the migrants were arrested near Hemmingford, Que., as the province continues to see an influx of refugee claimants arriving from the U.S.

Gagnon couldn’t provide details on the latest border jumpers but says his officers intercept people every day who enter the province illegally.

He says most of them ask to claim refugee status and are taken to a nearby border station for processing.

Officials say a growing number of refugee claimants are crossing the U.S. border into Canada illegally, with the largest increase being recorded in Quebec.

The Canada Border Services Agency says 452 people made a refugee claim at Quebec land border crossings in January.