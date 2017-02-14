COBOURG -

In the ground-floor room at Victoria Hall that is refurbished to be a reliable replica of the law office where Father of Confederation James Cockburn once practiced in Cobourg, the actual chair he used in the House of Commons is now on loan.

It represents the only item in the room Cockburn is known actually to have touched.

It was shipped from the House of Commons last week by curator David Monaghan, which means it was ready for view — touching of any kind is strictly forbidden — on Monday’s celebrations surrounding Cockburn’s 198th birthday.

Organized in conjunction with the Cobourg Public Library and St. Peter’s Anglican Church, the heritage celebrations hosted 120 students from local schools who toured five stations in Victoria Hall, including the Cockburn Room. Cobourg’s manager of planning Rob Franklin was doing his customary duty of impersonating the Father of Confederation in period costume.

Other stations included demonstrations of paddle carving and old-fashioned printing, a look at children’s games and toys of the era, and a visit to the third-floor Art Gallery of Northumberland, where there is now a First Nation exhibit on truth-and-reconciliation issues.

“And when they finished, 120 kids walked up King Street to St. Peter’s Church, where they had music, box lunches and cake,” Franklin reported later at council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

“If you could see that massive slab cake vanish!”

Franklin said he typically represents a costumed Cockburn four times a year at municipal functions — the New Year’s Day mayor’s levee, the February birthday commemorations, the August James Cockburn Day holiday and Municipal Day in October. For Canada’s 150th birthday year, he expects Cockburn will be much more in demand.

Unveiled to members of the media Monday night, the chair Cockburn occupied as Canada’s first Speaker of the House of Commons proved to be quite a low seat. That’s because it was custom-built for him, Loyalist College journalism professor Rob Washburn explained, and Cockburn was one of the shorter members of the Fathers of Confederation.

It’s rare to have a piece loaned out at all, Franklin added, especially since a 1916 fire destroyed countless artifacts of the Confederation era.

Cockburn used this chair in the House of Commons from 1867 to 1873. Though he was permitted to keep the seat afterwards, his descendants donated it to the House of Commons in 1983.

The chair is on loan until about mid-September, Franklin said. That means it can be part of some of this year’s many celebrations, as well as being on view this summer during the daily tours of Victoria Hall. They will be writing up an insert telling more about the chair to tuck into the brochure they hand out on Cockburn and the Cockburn Room.

Washburn also gets much of the credit for the keen interest in Cockburn. It was he who approached council in 1998 to rename the August Civic Holiday after the town’s historic figure.

Franklin was something of a history buff already, when Washburn contacted him. The end result is that they became the leading players in the James Cockburn Society.

For years, Franklin has performed a one-man play on Cockburn’s life and times. This year, Washburn is writing a new play with a Canada 150 theme for Franklin’s 2017 performance.

Mayor Gil Brocanier thanked Franklin and Washburn for everything they have done to educate people of all ages on this son of Cobourg.

“I think you inspired them all today,” Brocanier told Franklin.

“Victoria Hall was abuzz with excitement.”

