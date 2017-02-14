Supporters of the Green Wood Coalition hope you will join them for a walk in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Feb. 25.

It’s one of 113 such events across Canada in support of those facing hunger and homelessness, and proceeds from the Port Hope walk will go to the Green Wood Coalition.

Volunteer organize Judy Hone got involved because she believes in what Green Wood does for our community.

“I have participated in Coldest Night of the Year and know first-hand how easy it is to make a difference — neighbours helping neighbours is how I look at this event,” Judy said.

She found the event begins with a lot of excitement, fun and selfies.

“I think I also experienced that moment on the walk when it gets a little darker, a little colder, a little quieter. People weren’t talking as much, and it does remind you of the reason you are out there,” Judy said.

“I experienced a small bit of this-is-what-people-are-experiencing. They are out in the cold, as we are, but they aren’t walking home tonight.

“And that is the reason it is done in the cold in February.”

Warming up with friends afterwards, she recalled, “I came out of it feeling very positive.”

It’s all based at Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr.). Register at 4 p.m. and, following brief opening ceremonies at 5 p.m., set off on a 2K or 5K walk that ends up back at the high school.

Between 6 and 8 p.m., a simple hot meal of chili and bread will be available — pretty much what a homeless person who lucks into a shelter might be having.

The goal is to raise $32,000.

If you are up for a walk on the Coldest Night of the Year, visit https://canada.cnoy.org/location/porthope to register.

• • •

PORT HOPE — The talented young musicians of the La Jeunesse Youth Orchestra hope you will turn out for their Feb. 26 concert In The Spotlight.

It’s an annual offering that brings the opportunity to perform solos on works by Mendelssohn, Seitz, Saint-Saens and Sibelius.

Other In The Spotlight highlights include a dynamic percussion ensemble, a special guest performance by the area’s youngest string musicians, and songs performed by the entire orchestra that will take you on a musical journey around the world.

It’s a challenging, energetic performance that begins at 3 p.m. at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.).

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for youth, and free for children aged 12 and under. They are available at www.ljyo.ca, or call 1-866-460-LJYO. If they are available, tickets can also be purchased at the door on concert day.

• • •

COBOURG — Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre invites you to its Feb. 25 fundraiser for Northumberland United Way, Northumberland’s Longest Yoga Morning.

If you ever needed a chance to relax away the winter blues, this is it. Three yoga classes will be offered at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg), at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Come for one, or stay for all. Your fee is $20 per class or $50 for all three.

For more information, call 905-372-1545.

Another United Way fundraiser that embraces the brutal outdoors comes March 30, when Alan Mallory makes a presentation on his family’s two-month expedition to the summit of Mt. Everest. His 6 p.m. presentation at the Lions’ Community Centre (157 Elgin St. E., Cobourg) will be followed by a book signing.

You can find out more of his story at alanmallory.com, and tickets for his presentation are $20 for adults, $10 for youth, and a special $50 family pass for two adults and two youth.

For more information, call 905-372-6955.

• • •

PORT HOPE — An amazing four months have gone by since the local Taoist Tai Chi group began offering classes in Port Hope last fall, but the success isn’t limited to this area.

Volunteer instructor Daphne Gold said that they recently surveyed 6,000 participants across Canada who had turned to Taoist Tai Chi for help with arthritis, back and joint problems, balance issues, stress and high blood pressure.

Daphne said they had found that 96% of respondents improved their balance, 84% improved mobility, 86% saw a positive impact on their mental health and 80% saw improvement in their social situation.

“A significant number of others positively impacted bone density and pain conditions,” she added.

“I find these results remarkable, and I am so glad I can help others by volunteering to teach Taoist Tai Chi in our area.”

They are once again hosting a free class to allow you to learn some moves and get an idea of what Taoist Tai Chi can do for you.

The Free Taste of Tai Chi class takes place March 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.).

For more information, call 905-373-9490.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Put Your Heart Into Art is the 2017 fundraising gala for the Art Gallery of Northumberland at Dalewood Golf Club on March 25.

There will be dinner and a silent auction, of course, as well as a murder-mystery dinner-theatre presentation with wine.

“The gallery is excited to be bringing the Ontario Street Theatre on board to produce an interactive evening performance called The Art of Murder,” events committee chair Karan Kerber said.

The cash bar opens at 6 p.m., and the murder-mystery drama begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale, and an early-bird discount of $10 applies to those purchased before March 1.

Otherwise, tickets are $160 per person for gallery members and $170 per person for non-members, with a tax-deductible receipt issued for a portion of the ticket price.

Tickets are available at the gallery in Cobourg (905-372-0333), the satellite location in Port Hope (905-885-2115) and on-line at https://www.artgalleryofnorthumberland.com/events/.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.