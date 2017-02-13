Two passengers on board - one adult and one child - were able to get to safety before a school bus stuck on tracks was hit by a train west of Colborne on Monday morning.

No injuries were sustained.

Pete Fisher is on the scene (Twitter.com/NT_pfisher) is on the scene.

Northumberland OPP have issued a release noting they were advised at 7:38 a.m. by CP Railway that one of their trains had struck a school bus at Townline Road between County Road 31 and County Road 2 in Cramahe Township.

Townline Road is closed to traffic at this time and a stop train order is in place.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.