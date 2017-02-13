NORTHUMBERLAND -

Known for his astounding fundraising talents, Bill Patchett is focusing his efforts these days on ensuring that a young man with cancer will be around for his little girl as she grows up.

Patchett has put together a 10-person team with the goal of raising $250,000 for a new cancer treatment that can give 24-year-old Colborne resident Nathan Kelly his best chance at life.

He was persuaded to help by Nathan's oncologist Dr. Gordon Swain, and by his own success with the same treatment.

Nathan is fighting an aggressive relapsed Hodgkin's Lymphoma that has been treated with chemotherapy and a stem-cell transplant. A remission failed to last, and he has cancer in the area between his lungs that is being treated with radiation. The odds are significantly greater in favour of a relapse, however, than of a remission.

Patchett is feeling better today than he has in years, thanks to a drug called Brentuximab, and he would like to see it available to Nathan. He hit the ground running to make it happen.

His team is already reaching out to dozens of service clubs and non-profit organizations, including all 54 Rotary clubs in his district. A first fundraiser has already been planned. A trust account has been set up, and an online site to accept donations is being arranged.

“I strongly believe we will be successful in raising the money to make sure this young man has a full life,” Patchett stated.

Brentuximab originated in Australia and costs $30,000 a treatment. Nathan will need eight treatments. Patchett's insurance covered his costs, but he understands that not everyone has that kind of insurance.

Nathan was an apprentice mechanic in 2014. He had a young family of his own, with wife Gia and a ginger-haired baby girl named Eva, and they lived with his parents Nicci and Phil on the family strawberry farm in Colborne.

He discovered a lump on his neck one day. His mother said he eventually had eight lumps, and there were biopsies on each one. A terrible diagnosis followed.

There was great joy and relief when Nathan went into remission for two years, but he suffered a relapse last July.

By now, his mother said, they have worn out several iPads researching. Once they discovered Brentuximab and how much it would cost, they were prepared to sell their home, if necessary, to make sure Nathan could have that course of treatment.

Dr. Swain said Brentuximab is a monoclonal antibody.

“There are many different types of treating cancer these days. The first monoclonal protein came out about 20 years ago, but these biological agents are replacing the old chemos we use,” he said.

“This particular one is specific for the Hodgkin's Lymphoma cell. It attaches to a certain antigen on the cancer cell and, when it does that, the patient's immune system attacks the cancer cells.”

Dr. Swain's prediction is that this antibody will be the standard of care down the road —“but not now,” he said.

“When you get a young man this young in this situation, if we could offer this treatment, I think it would benefit him significantly. So I felt we should try any way we can to try to get Nathan this treatment. I think this is giving him his best chance for a cure in the long term.”

He checked with the company that makes Brentuximab, but they would not supply it on a compassionate basis. He checked with his own special-access people to no avail.

“If you have an expensive private medical plan, that often will cover these things. But we don't have that here, so I thought of Bill. If Bill says he can do it, I am sure he can.”

Getting the treatment as quickly as possible is Nathan's best chance, Dr. Swain said. With a new course of radiation just winding up, he hopes to be in a position to start the treatments in a month or two.

Patchett's cancer is not the same kind — it started in the liver and went into the bone marrow — but his team member Jim Mills has seen what a difference Brentuximab made.

“I have been with Bill through this whole thing,” Mills said.

“His condition, based on what it was a year ago, is like night and day. The improvement is absolutely astounding.”

Having been blessed in that way, Patchett is philosophical.

“I like to tell people all of us come into this world with nothing. If you leave something behind when you die — change the world, make it a better place, help those in need or help people like Nathan — you have done well. That's what it's all about.”

When they met, Phil realized he knew Patchett from a couple of decades back, when he delivered loads of strawberries to his Mr. Grocer store. He also recalls Patchett asking him to send Nicci in with the strawberries because he liked her better.

“I would never have expected Bill would be helping me save my son's life,” he said.

“I have a team who knows how to market and promote and raise money, and they don't take no for an answer,” Patchett said.

Team member Joyce Lichtenberger, a member of Urban Angel, has been instrumental in organizing a big April 1 show at the Lions Centre — and the Lions are donating the hall, team member Ed Zylka added. Along with Urban Angel, Garage Dog, the Spirits, Mike Kelly and Madman's Window will perform, and the show should run from about 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If you go into the Bank of Montreal and ask to make a donation to the Help Nathan Live trust fund, Patchett added, they will gladly direct it to the cause.

Patchett is even willing to have a donation picked up, if necessary, and you can contact him at 905-372-5271 or patch@eagle.ca to arrange it — the best option for those donating $100 or more and requesting a tax-deductible receipt.

A GoFundMe account has now been created as well and is available at www.gofundme.com/help-nathan-live.

