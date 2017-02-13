Farmers to ask county council for tax ratio break

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Farmers in Northumberland are asking, along with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA), to change the ratio of taxes they pay compared to other property categories.

There will be a presentation made to Northumberland County council Wednesday explaining how MPAC's update effective Jan. 1 “has increased (farmland) by an average of approximately 70% across Ontario.”

Without any changes, “there will be a shift of property tax burden onto farmland property owners” and the extent of that burden “will depend on the increase in farmland values relative to other properties (i.e. residential, commercial, industrial),” the presentation states.

Here in Northumberland, the increase in farmland values is higher at 123% than the 70% average increase across Ontario.

By comparison, residential properties have only increased by about 12%, the OFA document states.

To counteract this shift, the OFA is asking local government to “adjust the farm property tax ratio below the current 25% of residential taxes.”

The presentation that councillors will hear ends by saying this is not a “tax break” for farm property owners who will still pay more annually, but “they will simply be paying the same proportion of taxes.”

The OFA is suggesting a change in the tax rations from 2017 to 2020, going from 20% of residential to 13% by the end of that period.

Northumberland County has the authority to change the tax ratios and this is usually done at the time the budget is set each year.

