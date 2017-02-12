NORTHUMBERLAND -

A longtime local supporter of vulnerable people is concerned about the high percentage of sexual assault complaints that are allegedly rejected by the Port Hope Police Service and Northumberland OPP.

A very significant number of complaints are “dismissed” according to figures recently made public, says area resident David Sheffield.

Port Hope's rate of rejecting sexual assault complaints is 41% and Northumberland OPP is 47%

“I'm concerned about the message it sends to victims,” Sheffield said. “We are well above the median mark of the 19% dismissal rate across Canada.”

Figures for the Cobourg Police Service were not released in the published report, he noted.

“I don't know their reason for not responding,” Sheffield said at the time of the interview.

Sheffield said he has written both police services in Port Hope and Cobourg about the situation, as well as the municipalities of Port Hope and Cobourg.

Since then both local police services have responded to inquiries from Northumberland Today about their sexual assault dismissal statistics.

Cobourg Chief Kai Liu explained that the figures were indeed provided after a formal Request for Information, but were not included with all the others that were published recently. When this became apparent, Liu said he followed up to get them added to the published list. He also stated in an e-mail that the Cobourg Police Service record is below the provincial average.

“Our five year average for sexual assault cases categorized as ‘unfounded’ is below our provincial average. Between 2010 to 2015 the average unfounded cases is 22% compared to our provincial average of 25%.”

Liu also stated that the service is undertaking a special program with Cornerstone focusing on domestic violence and sexual assaults, as well as reviewing the police service's “sexual assault investigation and victim support process to ensure we are meeting and where possible exceed provincial standards.”

Port Hope Police Chief Bryant Wood also told this newspaper it was undertaking reviews after a published report compared unfounded sexual assault statistics across Canada. He noted the Port Hope stat was 41% for the period of comparison, but has since dropped.

“I will be having a review conducted on two things,” Wood stated in an e-mail. “Firstly a review of each incident to ensure that they have been correctly coded for submission to Statistics Canada and secondly that the incidents were fully and properly investigated.

“For your information, a cursory review of 2015 and 2016 shows a very significant drop in 'unfounded' UCR codings.”

Wood also stated that his police service “takes every allegation of sexual assault very seriously and rigorously investigates all complaints...”

He stressed that the Port Hope Police Service has “highly trained and very experienced investigators on our staff who work very closely with the Crown Attorney’s office to investigate, then charge and prosecute offenders and ensure the well-being of victims.

“Our investigators have received accredited Provincial Training from Ontario Police College. Our most senior investigator, Sergeant Katie Andrews, is one of the most experienced in the area and works very hard to ensure investigations are completed thoroughly with the intention of bringing offenders to justice. All complaints/investigations of sexual assault are reviewed by supervisory staff and then by command staff for completeness.”

When asked for a response by Northumberland OPP concerning its high rate of dismissal of sexual assault complaints, this statement was issued by OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes stating that the organization would review the unfounded cases (about 4,000) between 2010 and 2014 and if any were improperly investigated, they would be reopened.

"The OPP takes all reports of sexual assault and violence very seriously and uses all resources necessary to conduct complete, thorough and professional investigations,” Hawkes stated. “We have policies and procedures in place, mandatory training for investigators, and layers of supervision and review for these types of investigations. We are strongly committed to continuously seek improvement in order to earn and maintain the public's confidence and trust.

“It will take some time to review and assess these incidents, and, if warranted, we will expand the review,” he added about the OPP's unfounded cases between 2010 and 2014.

Sheffield noted that London's police service had already issued an apology about the way these cases have been handled as indicated by their numbers.

Sheffield is a longtime manager at Green Wood Coalition in Port Hope. It is an agency which helps low income, vulnerable people and it is a member of the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre that covers an area that includes Northumberland, Peterborough and Haliburton counties.

That organization, based in Peterborough, has issued a media release in response to the the high number of sexual assault complaints that are dismissed in its area, including Northumberland.

The release states “the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre makes the following recommendations to our allies in police services and those working in the criminal justice system:

•improve organizational accountability in your service’s processes for

responding to sexual assault complaints;

•take strategic steps to reduce problems that can lead to flaws in the investigative process that foster high unfounded rates. Useful actions can include:

•improved sexual assault disclosure training for police;

•learning about and implementing interviewing techniques and procedure that consider the effect that trauma can have on memory (e.g. ensuring the victim has rested and had time for traumatic memories to consolidate);

•take leadership in fostering educational and training opportunities that actively challenge the persistence of sexual violence myths among law-enforcement officials;

•implement an Advocate/Systemic case review model (i.e. Philadelphia Model), so to reduce unfounded cases where possible; and

•remember that the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre is an important organization that is available for response and consultation when addressing sexual violence and the needs of survivor-victims.”

The agency also reminds the community in its release that there is someplace to call and people to talk to “who will believe and support you” through its crisis support line at 1-866-298-7778 and a chat line on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 7 to 11 p.m.

The website address is kawarthasexualassaultcentre.com

Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre also offers these overviews and statistics related to sexual assault.

“The Centre notes that false allegations of sexual assault are not a common social problem; the rate of false reporting is no different than any other crime. What is a common social problem is that survivors-victims are not believed or supported when they share their experiences”; and that “out of every 1,000 sexual assaults in Canada, it’s estimated that 997 assailants walk free: 33 are reported to the police, just 29 are recorded as a crime; 12 see charges laid; six are prosecuted and just three lead to conviction”.

The release summaries the Centre's position this way:

“We know that sexual violence cases are not always resolved through the criminal justice system. If you are considering reporting, we can help you think through your options. If you are not considering reporting, that’s okay too. All calls are free and confidential. The Centre can help you as a survivor or as someone who is supporting a friend or family member.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald