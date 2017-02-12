A crowdfunding page set up last week to help the family of a Peterborough native diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure had raised more than half of its goal.

Ashe Charby set up the Sheap Family Relief Fund at www.gofundme.com to help her brother-in-law Sophorn (Sam) Sheap, his wife Jamiee and their young daughter Audrey, all of Cobourg. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the page had raised $8,286 from 78 donors towards an updated goal of $10,000 goal.

One anonymous donor gave $1,000 Thursday morning.

When Sophorn was diagnosed five years ago at 24, his kidneys were functioning at 14 per cent, Charby wrote on the page. Last June, he reached the point where his kidneys could no longer function on their own, so he began dialysis, hoping that would maintain function.

“Unfortunately, Sophorn has not been matched with a donor because none of his immediate family members match his blood type and the current wait list in Ontario is seven to 12 years for a deceased donor,” she wrote, explaining how his decline in health and corresponding doctors appointments led to Jaimee resigning from her job to look after her family.

“As such they have had no income, and the cost of travel, parking, living expenses has continued to add up,” Charby wrote from an emergency room as Sophorn awaited a trip to Kingston to see a neurosurgeon about surgery related to another medical issue.

“Jaimee has been the rock for everyone during this difficult time and they still have a very long road ahead of them, I’d just like to lessen the stress and the financial burden for their family,” she wrote. “If you are able to contribute in any sort of way, it would not go unnoticed, and In not think of a family who is more deserving!”

Sophorn is at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and is currently awaiting a bed to become available at Kingston General Hospital where he will undergo surgery on his spinal cord to remove a tumour which is uncertain if the tumour is cancerous or an amyloid deposit.

NOTE: To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/sheap-family-relief-fund.

- Postmedia Network