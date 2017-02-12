Cobourg Cougars edgded by Newmarket in overtime

The Cobourg Cougars have lost three straight Ontario Junior Hockey League games in overtime, picking up a point in the process for each.

Saturday night at the Cobourg Community Centre, the Cougars were edged 4-3 by the visiting Newmarket Hurricanes, which tied the game late before pulling out the win in the extra frame.

Marco Bozzo scored the tying goal for the Hurricanes 18:24 of the third period and teammate Christian Dedonato clinched the victory with his goal 1:26 into overtime.

Nick Minerva had put the Cougars in front 3-2 a little over a minute before Bozzo promptly answered back for Newmarket. Theo Lewis and Matt Carroll also scored for Cobourg, which led three times in the contest. Francesco Luca tallied the other two goals for the Hurricanes.

The Whitby Fury (35-11-1-4) moved to within a point of the Cougars (36-11-0-4) for third place in the North-East Conference with an overtime win over the Markham Royals on Sunday afternoon in Whitby.

Monday night, the Cougars will host the Kingston Voyageurs (25-14-3-7). Game time is 7 p.m. at the CCC.