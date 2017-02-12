ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Whittling away at the Alnwick/Haldimand Township’s budget during Thursday’s council session before a gallery of people brought the draft 2017 budget to a 6.62% net levy increase over 2016 before councillors went into an in-camera session.

When asked if decisions made about a fire report personnel being discussed in-camera would increase the levy, treasurer Arryn McNichol said the only thing it could do would be to reduce the net levy, depending on what council decided.

Heading into Thursday’s session, the budget was at a levy that would put it at least 11% higher than last year when council was about three quarters through the budget review late last month.

The 6.62% net levy compares to a 8.9% net levy increase in 2016, a 9.89% net levy increase in 2015 and a 3.4% increase in 2014.

This year’s draft levy increase is on top of growth in assessment identified by MPAC of another 1.3% for a total increase of 7.92 % over the previous year, McNichol confirmed in an interview.

If a house in Alnwick/Haldimand is assessed at $250,000 and the draft net levy remains at 6.62% the increase would mean an additional $26.56 a year in municipal taxes. County and education taxes are in addition to this increase.

A public budget session to review the entire budget for taxpayers is being scheduled, however, council took an unusual position in agreeing to hear from a member of the public at the end of its open session Thursday when asked by retired municipal treasurer Fran Aird to address it. The local taxpayer has worked previously in both Port Hope and Hamilton Township.

Aird stressed that it was important to support the municipality’s asset management plan which looks at the future infrastructure and equipment needs of Alnwick/Haldimand and encourages building reserves for updating and replacing buildings, equipment, roads, etc. which are all part of the budget process underway.

“Don’t reduce taxes. It’s just not good financial planning,” Aird said.

The proposed 6.62% increase in net levy for the draft 2017 budget is the equivalent of a cup of coffee a month, she said in an interview, but it plans for these future needs.

Budget reasonably and “don’t kill us” with huge increases and remember you can’t count on new development happening “all the time” to increase the assessment base, she said.

Mayor John Logel said he understands from recent reviews of other local municipalites reporting to the provincial government that Alnwick/Haldimand’s cost of services are “still one of the lowest in the county.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald