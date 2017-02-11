Only minor injuries were reported following a crash on Highway 401 that involved several vehicles, including an OPP cruiser, near Colborne at 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to a release from Northumberland OPP, an officer was positioned at the side of Highway 401 west of Colborne assisting a motorist who had been involved in an earlier collision. The cruiser had its full emergency lighting activated.

Two westbound tractor-trailers were approaching the area in separate lanes in close proximity to each other. One truck attempted to move over into the left lane and collided with the other truck that was already in that lane. The driver attempting to move over lost control of his rig, striking the cruiser at the rear forcing it into the car that the officer was assisting. Both vehicles were forced into the ditch and the tractor-trailer became engulfed in flames.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The other involved drivers were not injured.

The transport truck driver was charged with careless driving and fail to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicle or tow truck.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours to allow for the investigation and removal of affected vehicles.