YMCA to hold open houses on Family Day

NORTHUMBERLAND -

YMCA Northumberland invites members of the community to get active at the Family Day open houses planned for both Cobourg and Brighton facilities.

In Brighton, the fitness facilities at 170 Main St. will be available from noon to 4 p.m. for anyone aged 12 and older.

In Cobourg (located at 339 Elgin St. W.), there will be open time on swimming, in the gym and on the Pentel Playground and Climbing Centre from noon to 4 p.m., plus 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. family yoga sessions.

A press release from the Y and Pentel Ltd. Brokerage Realty Executives stressed their commitment to building strong kids, strong families and strong communities, as well as Pentel's generous donations toward programs and facilities.

It also offered statistics on fitness.

“Kids need at least 60 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity per day to improve their health, do better in school, improve self-esteem and confidence, maintain a health body weight and improve fitness,” it said.

According to the Participaction Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth, only 14% of Canadian children aged five to 11 meet this requirement.

The Family Day sessions are offered as a challenge for families to spend the day being active together with such pursuits as swimming, squash, rock climbing, fitness conditioning and yoga.

“Children need the chance to learn and grow through exploring, challenging themselves and trying new things,” Pentel spokesman Dan Bulger said in the press release.

“YMCA Northumberland offers a safe and supportive environment in which kids can develop healthy habits and learn to interact positively with those around them.

“This is the foundation of building a stronger community, and we are pleased to partner with YMCA Northumberland to create opportunities in Northumberland County. We all have a role to play in building stronger, healthier kids.”

Special Family Day activities are free, but a $1-per-person donation is encouraged to help the Y make its programs and services accessible to even more people in the community.