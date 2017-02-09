Where do I send my remains?

As some of us speed through the second half of our life, we sometimes reluctantly have to address questions related to our borrowed time. My wife and I had such a chat the other night:

“Do you want to be buried or cremated?” she asked.

“Right now?” I replied perplexed.

“No, when you die. What’s your first choice?”

“Based on what? Availability of space?” I asked.

“Just answer the question.”

“Well, it’s a very complex issue, involving countless years of introspection. It’s not something that I can answer on just a moment’s notice.”

She gave me a look that could bend titanium.

I said, “Okay, I pick cremation.”

“Where do you want your ashes sprinkled?”

“On your side of the bed.”

“It’s a morbid subject, isn’t it?” she asked.

“I’m sorry I brought it up.”

“This subject would make a great topic for you to write about in your next column,” she laughed.

“No. I’d have to be clean out of topics to sink that low,” I stated confidently.

“Promise me that if I die first, you’ll cremate me.”

“Okay. Whatever makes you happy.”

“Where will you sprinkle my ashes?”

“In the cat’s litter box.”

(It is important to note that she took this with the humour that it was intended.)

“I prefer to be spread out in nature, far from civilization, near a clear lake surrounded by wooded hills. I’d never forgive you if you didn’t carry out my wishes,” she said.

“What would you do, come back and haunt me?”

“No problem, I do that now. Seriously, will you do that for me?”

“You can depend on me to be unwavering. By the way, I’ve changed my mind about being cremated. I want to be buried under an Egyptian pyramid with a various assortment of gold treasures.”

“Don’t hold your breath. Where would you really like to send the remains?”

(I always have a problem in grasping the meaning of the word “remains.” It sounds as if parts are missing.)

“Under the ice at the Air Canada Centre. That way people can still see me.”

“Not gonna’ happen. So what would you like me to chisel on the headstone?”

“I’M STUCK BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE or THIS SIDE UP. I also want a state funeral.”

“I want a simple ceremony in a modest chapel,” she said, “attended by my closest friends and family. I’d like my best friend to say a few nice words,” she said. “How about you?”

“Are you asking me to be your best friend or what kind of ceremony I want for myself?”

“The latter.”

“I want all of my worst enemies to be locked in a room and have to listen to old recordings of me doing songs that I wrote when I was 12.”

“Don’t spend a lot of money on my urn. It’s a waste,” she said.

“Ziploc bag okay?”

“I was thinking more in the way of a shoe box.”

“No good if it rains.”

“By all means, go plastic.”

“I’ve changed my mind about the burial. I want to be cremated.”

“Fine, but be environmentally conscious. Reuse the bag.”

“And I want my ashes sprinkled over the Atlantic Ocean,” I said.

“Fine.”

“From 30,000 feet.”

“I’ll ask the flight attendant if I can open the window.”

I suddenly became pensive.

“You want to change your mind again, don’t you?” she asked.

I nodded with guilt. “I want to be cryogenically frozen.”

“Until they find a cure for what ails you?”

“No, until I make up my mind.”

