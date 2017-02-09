COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg and Lakefront Utilities Services Inc. will host a Feb. 16 public-engagement meeting on the James Street East reconstruction project.

The goal of the meeting is both to provide information and hear comments and suggestions from members of the public, the town press release said.

The town, in co-operation with Lakefront, has applied for funding to carry out the full reconstruction of James Street East from Division to College streets. Pending funding approval, work will begin this summer, and plans include new storm and sanitary sewers, water mains, curb and gutter, sidewalks and paved surface.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Citizens Forum at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.). Preliminary drawings will be available for viewing and staffers from the municipality and CIMA (the town's engineering consultant ) will be on hand to answer questions.

If you cannot attend but would like to obtain further information or submit a comment, contact director of public works Barry Thrasher at bthrasher@cobourg.ca or 905-372-9971.