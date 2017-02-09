Port Hope students get through stress of exams

January was mild as far as winter weather went, a light dusting of snow here and there to remind us that it was in fact winter.

The students at Port Hope High School were in high spirits as they prepared for semester one exams, even though no one was looking forward to the inevitable tests.

Students signed up for the annual math contest in January. The contest is written by over 60,000 students each year from over 1,400 different schools. Students get a certificate of distinction if they place in the top 25% and a medal if they rank highest in the school. Students in grades 9, 10, and 11 can compete in the math contest. Good luck!

After being postponed due to weather conditions, the dessert concert finally took place on Jan. 24. The concert consisted of a silent auction, with proceeds going towards the Vimy Ridge trip in April, an art exhibit showing art from PHHS students, and music from the guitar class, the orchestra, and solo parts by Dylan Brush and Katie Harris, among others. And let’s not forget the Port Hope High Dance Team! Special thanks to Mrs. Papp for organizing refreshments and the art exhibit, to Maddison Taylor for rounding up a wonderful team of dancers, and to everyone that made it out to the unforgettable show.

On the 25th, students spent the last day before exams dressed in their pajamas and carrying around their favourite stuffed animals. What better way to relax before the stress of exams?

Speaking of relaxing during exams, St. John’s therapy dogs made a special visit to PHHS during exam days. It’s proven that being around animals reduces stress, and that’s exactly what they did. They were a welcome sight in the library where many students went to study during the day.

All in all, January was a busy month of studying and getting ready for exams. Cheers to all who wrote their exams, the stress is finally over!

Tegan Sonley is a Grade 12 student at Port Hope High School