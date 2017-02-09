Port Hope council hears roads report

PORT HOPE -

Maintaining Port Hope's rural roads through the winter is entirely different from how they maintain town roads.

This was just one interesting item from the presentation at council Tuesday night by transportation operations manager Warren Nicholishen.

The municipality employs a winter mix of 95% sand and 5% salt in rural areas, Nicholishen outlines in his presentation. This provides traction on snow pack, and does well on surface-treated and gravel roads.

Rural roads require a different approach, as the surfaces' structural integrity can be compromised quickly and lose its strength. Ideally, a climate-based surface of snow and/or ice will be created, offering a stable base for subsequent plowing and sanding.

In urban areas, they use Safe-T-Salt Max, a pre-mixed formula of regular rock salt treated with a magnesium chloride (an agricultural by-product). It comes ready to use, gives less bounce-and-scatter, and is environmentally safe.

In urban areas, the idea is to get the salt down as quickly as possible to prevent snow and ice from binding to the pavement for more effective subsequent plowing.

It's all about the brine-sandwich effect, Nicholishen said. Salt is spread on the ice-snow surface, and melts through the surface to form a brine. The remaining snow and ice float on the brine preventing a bond with the road. Then the vehicle traffic breaks through the surface, reducing snow and ice to plowable slush that is moved to the side of the road.

Levels of service are in alignment with provincial regulations, offering the municipality guidelines to providing a consistent, measurable and sustainable program that meets widely accepted best practices in an environmentally and financially responsible manner, he summed up.

Winter maintenance is provided through two works yards — the Central yard on Victoria Street and the Canton yard on the 5 Line. The fleet includes five tandems at the Canton yard and three tandems plus one single axle at the Central yard. Two additional tandems kept in reserve have both been put into active service this season, largely due to other fleet vehicles going into the ditch during adverse weather.

Staffing at Central is seven full-time equivalents, with an eighth in the 2017 budget. At Canton, there are four FTEs augmented with two seasonal staff.

Councillor Terry Hickey, the works-and-engineering chair, said later that this winter has been something unusual.

“There's been not that many events, but they've been really quite problematic,” the councillor said, adding “not a lot of snow, but two major ice events and a couple of snow events where it has been difficult to see.”

The two spare tandems were most welcome, Hickey added, but not much of a reserve.

“That's why we are doing some fleet purchases. We should be putting two new snow plows into action next year.”

