Paramedics donate four more defibrillators

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Four more community organizations in Northumberland are now equipped with life-saving technology thanks to the volunteer fundraising activities of Northumberland Paramedics.

Throughout the year, many paramedics volunteer their time to raise funds for the purchase of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which are then donated to local sport and high-traffic facilities throughout the county through the Northumberland Paramedics Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) program.

Paramedics have raised funds for the donation of nine AEDs in the last three years.

“Many of us want to contribute our time to help make the county one of the most 'heart safe' communities in the province,” says paramedic and volunteer fundraiser Sean Johnston. “We are thrilled to be equipping four more organizations with AEDs and we look forward to continuing our efforts to provide this technology to additional locations in the coming year.”

AEDs enable bystanders to provide life-saving assistance to people experiencing sudden heart problems – supporting resuscitation of those in distress by delivering a shock to the heart – until paramedics arrive on scene. Over 40 AEDs are located at facilities throughout Northumberland, nine of which have been donated directly by Northumberland paramedics since 2014.

The 2017 recipients are: Cold Springs Memorial Hall, St. John’s United Church in Campbellford, the Alnwick Civic Centre in Roseneath and the Hastings Field House.

“Defibrillation within three minutes of sudden cardiac arrest increases an individual’s chances of survival to 70 percent,” stated Northumberland Paramedics Chief Bill Detlor. “With greater numbers of AEDs in the community, everyday citizens are, more and more, becoming part of the emergency response system, which increases the likelihood that first responders can save a life. We applaud our paramedics for making such an important contribution to the health and safety of Northumberland residents.”

Applications to the Northumberland Paramedics PAD program are now being

accepted for AEDs being donated in early 2018. Applications must be received by June 30.