OEB orders costs be paid to intervenors

Despite objections from Lakefront Utilities Inc. of Cobourg, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has awarded most of the costs requested by the three intervenors related to the hearing where Lakefront successfully increased its distribution rates to about 10,000 customers in Cobourg and Colborne.

The claims by a trio of intervenors (those funded through the OEB intervenor system who were asking questions about the need for the increase by Lakefront) were: $632.41 from the Cobourg Taxpayers Association, $17,566.83 from Energy Probe and $22,903.18 from the Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition, according to the Feb. 1 OEB award decision document.

The actual OEB awards, which Lakefront has been ordered to pay, were close to the amounts asked for: $604.44, $17,566.10 and $20,980.29, respectively.

The reductions in the claims, as directed by the OEB, were due to math errors on the part of the Cobourg Taxpayers Association and Energy Probe claims, plus a reduction in allowable hours claimed for the written hearing submission from the Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition.

When asked for comment on the awards, Lakefront Utilities President Dereck Paul stated in an e-mail that he had “no comment” although in a media release issued Jan. 16 it states that Lakefront Utilities requested the $8,000 in total intervenor costs be denied due to “additional prolonged submissions” related to questions about its policy position on debt servicing charges (which had been approved by the OEB in other applications).

The release also noted that the intervenor expenses, along with Lakefront Utilities additional legal expenses related to the outstanding question on debt servicing charges “would be passed on to ratepayers.”

In its award, the OEB stated that in “this case it was not inappropriate for the intervenors to question the use of the OEB deemed long-term debt rate for long-term affiliate debt. However, this is a subject that has been raised, and generally decided similarly, in a number of applications in the past,” the decision stated, and both Energy Probe and the Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition “should be familiar with these issues.”

Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier, who sits on the Lakefront Utilities board and its parent Holdco, talked about the awaited decision from the OEB on intervenor costs at a recent council session. The decision had not yet come down at that point.

“In terms of the intervenors, they had absolutely no impact on what has taken place. The rate we applied for is the rate that was approved finally. The only thing the intervenors did was cost us an extra $23,000 we shouldn’t have had to spend and apply for reimbursement for the $41,000 they incurred to argue against our application,” he said at the time. “It’s very, very disappointing to me to see all this take place.”

Brocanier told council he had visited the Cobourg Taxpayers Association website and saw that it was claiming they saved electrical consumers in the Town of Cobourg $617,000 by intervening on their behalf.

“I just want to say that could not be further from the truth. There is a reduction of $617,000, but I want to make it very, very clear that the Ontario Energy Board updated the cost of capital in November 2016 to 3.72% from 4.54%, which reduced Lakefront’s revenue requirement over five years by $617,000.

“And that not only applied to Lakefront, but the entire electrical-supply sector. The intervenors had absolutely no impact on the savings we achieved. It was the Ontario Energy Board reducing the interest rates,” he said.

But CTA director Ken Strauss maintains Lakefront Utilities reduced its rate increase ask of the OEB due to the questions asked, math errors uncovered and other parts of the intervenor interrogation process, and overall that could have influenced both Lakefront Utilities and the OEB in their negotiations and decisions, and this is the reason they claim their activities reduced the overall cost for consumers.

Under the OEB decision, and stated in a media release from Lakefront Utilities, the distribution rate increases for an “average” customer using 750 kw/h monthly, will add another 88 cents to their electric bill retroactive to Jan. 1 for a total of $145.05. This does not cover the actual cost of power.

In addition to the concerns the CTA raised at the hearing and the way the outcome has been characterized by Lakefront Utilities, Strauss continues to question the high rate of interest Lakefront Utilities, through Holdco, pays the Town of Cobourg annually (about $500,000) on a $10-million loan. Paul has said discussions are taking place about this.

Strauss also again queried in a recent interview why the company's meetings are not open to the public.

That practice of public meetings changed when the town-owned utility was sold and became a private company, Mayor Brocanier stated in a previous interview.

Strauss maintains there is no impediment in the Ontario Corporations Act to having them open and this is a management choice.

