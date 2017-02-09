The Northumberland Film Sundays spring series has been announced, with five films taking you through to May.

Moonlight kicks off the series Feb. 19, the story of a young man dealing with his own turbulent personal life as he comes of age in Miami during the war-on-drugs era. This film has Oscar nominations for best picture and cinematography, as does the March 5 film.

That would be Lion, which follows a five-year-old boy who gets lost on a train in India and winds up alone thousands of kilometres away. Adopted by an Australian couple, he eventually grows up and undertakes to find his family again.

These two films also share the Oscar fields for best actor and actress in a supporting role — Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Moonlight, and Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman in Lion.

The series continues March 19 with Toni Erdmann, a film in German with subtitles. The title refers to the alter ego undertaken by a woman who is working out a tricky relationship with a father she finds exasperating.

April 9 brings Paterson — the name of a bus driver as well as the name of the New Jersey city in which he works. His quiet life contrasts somewhat with that of his ambitious wife, and their mutual support is the backbone of the story.

Spirit Unforgettable winds up the series May 7, a documentary look at John Mann — the front man for the Canadian Celtic-rock band Spirit of the West who struggles with early-onset Alzheimer and relies on the support of family and bandmates to continue performing. For fans of the group, the lyrics of Home For A Rest have never been so meaningful.

The pamphlet issued by Northumberland Film Sundays notes that they are working on a sixth film for April 30, a recently screened movie from the Toronto International Film Festival catalogue. It has since been confirmed that the film is Maudie, a biopic of Canadian artist Maude Lewis focusing on her years as she developed her work in Nova Scotia.

All films are shown at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Cinemas, located upstairs at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg.

At this time, tickets for the entire six-film package are available for $50 at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210), as well as at the Craft Food House (201 Division St., Cobourg) and Bibelot (91 Walton St., Port Hope).

Single-film tickets are $10, available at Craft Food House and Bibelot — and also at a special table that will be set up at the mall at 3 p.m. on film days.

For more information, visit www.northumberlandfilm.ca.