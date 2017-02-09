Nomination deadline for Cobourg Civic Awards nears

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg Civic Awards Committee reminds everyone that — with a Feb. 17 nomination deadline — there's still time to nominate someone who has made a difference to the community.

“If you know someone who brought needed joy to others this holiday season, or someone who helps make other people’s lives better every day, those people deserve to be recognized by their community,” committee chair Karen Chalovich said in the town's press release.

Introduced in 2000 the Town of Cobourg Civic Awards celebrate members of the community who represent outstanding volunteerism and community involvement.

“This year we are celebrating our nation’s 150th year of Confederation, as well as Cobourg’s 180th year,” Mayor Gil Brocanier pointed out.

“Cobourg is the proud home to many community volunteers who have helped make our town the welcoming, generous and altruistic community it is today. Help us celebrate those who give back by nominating them for a Civic Award.”

Brochures and nomination forms are available for pick-up at the municipal office in Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.), as well as at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.) and the Cobourg Public Library (200 Ontario St.). Forms can also be downloaded at www.cobourg.ca.

The awards ceremony will take place in the Victoria Hall Concert Hall April 5.