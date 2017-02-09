NHH aims to facilitate assisted dying

COBOURG -

Though Canada's Criminal Code was amended last June to exempt specific health-care practitioners and others who help provide medical assistance in dying under certain circumstances, the dispensation alone does not guarantee the access.

Northumberland Hills Hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis touched on this topic at the February board meeting last week, saying that the intention is certainly to facilitate access to Medical Assistance in Dying. But first there are many ethical, clinical, legal and operational issues to consider.

“There is now an obligation on the part of Canadian health service providers, including hospitals, to facilitate patients' rights in this area,” Davis's report said.

“NHH is working with its system partners to monitor and assess the volume of interest and understand the complexities associated with medical assistance in dying so we can, together, meet patient needs.”

At this time, they are relying on a regional partner, the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, to help with this goal.

Davis later said she could not comment on cases where someone approaches their family physician in the community for such information.

Should someone approach NHH, however, they would support the request in terms of beginning the paperwork and assisting in arrangements with Peterborough, where the appropriate procedures would be carried out.

“At the moment we are working through all the other pieces that must be in place,” Davis said. “We are in the process of gathering information, getting ourselves organized.”

They do intend to review their status in terms of readiness, Davis said. Until that time, they have acquired the support of a regional partner.

This issue was the subject of a Northumberland Learning Connection forum last weekend hosted by Port Hope resident Karin Wells, a lawyer and CBC journalist who has made six documentaries on physician-assisted death in Canada, the U.S. and Belgium.

It was also the subject of a Nov. 28 discussion forum hosted by the Canadian Institute for Health Information, from which information was shared by Northumberland Hills Hospital.

The presentation included statistics from the Office of the Chief Coroner on statistics as of Nov. 20.

At that time, 135 cases had been completed, two of them patient-administered cases and the remainder physician-administered. Of the 135, the hospital was the setting for death in 72 of the cases.

Underlying conditions leading to this solution included cancer, ALS, and a variety of neurological and respiratory conditions.

At that time, there had been five cases in Peterborough County and none in Northumberland. Davis's report at the board meeting confirmed that there still have not been any medical-assistance-in-dying procedures at NHH.

For further information on Medical Assistance in Dying see the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care website at https://www.ontario.ca/page/medical-assistance-dying-and-end-life-decisions.

A patient information booklet is also available on the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s website at http://www.prhc.on.ca/cms/medical-assistance-in-dying.

