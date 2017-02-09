NCC receives large donation of books

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Two New Canadians Centre (NCC) offices in Cobourg and Peterborough are the recipients of a donation from the Kawartha Pine Ridge Elementary Teachers' Federation.

“The 2,000 books will be distributed among people using the NCC in Cobourg and Peterborough. All the books collected were from teachers who donated new and gently used children's books that the children and youth that make use of the NCC would enjoy,” NCC spokesperson Shane Gibson stated in an e-mail.

“As teachers within our community, we strive to promote social justice in all aspects of the operation of our Local, our Board, and the community at large. We felt that helping out the New Canadians Centre was one way in which we could support our newest immigrants and refugees to feel welcome in our community,” stated Wendy Goodes, Social Justice Committee Chair, in a media release.

“The New Canadians Centre strives to empower immigrants and refugees to become full and equal members of Canadian society, and to provide community leadership to ensure cultural integration in a welcoming community,” it continued.

The importance of teacher support for a newcomer's transition into a new community is very important and appreciated, the release also stated.

