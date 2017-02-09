March Into The Garden this March

COBOURG -

Being walloped by Old Man Winter is bound to make frustrated gardeners long for green-thumb season.

At least these weeks can be put to use planning ahead. And Northumberland Master Gardeners can help you do a bang-up job of that with their March Into The Garden lecture series March 6 to 27.

Four Monday-night lectures from four very accomplished speakers will bring both expertise and inspiration, organizers promise.

On March 6, Kevin Elchuk of Giboshihill Hostas will discuss ornamental trees in the hosta garden.

Elchuk and his wife Olga discovered hostas in 1984 and were instantly fascinated. Elchuk joined the Ontario Hosta Society in 2002, becoming an official hosta-holic. He joined the American Hosta Society in 2004, and their 2005 convention in Ohio added fuel to the hosta fire. The Elchuk hosta collection skyrocketed and led to the couple starting their own business in Camborne in 2009 (www.simplyhostas.ca).

On March 13, Darren Heimbecker of Whistling Gardens looks at the large impact of dwarf conifers.

Heimbecker worked as a propagator, shipper and field manager for 18 years before becoming the owner and creative force behind Whistling Gardens in Wilsonville. It's home to North America's largest public peony collection, and a chance for Heimbecker to indulge his special passion for conifers with more than 2,500 different species (http://www.whistlinggardens.ca).

On March 20, Marion Jarvie's presentation is Structure and the Layered Look.

This passionate plantswoman has gardened in Thornhill for more than 40 years. She loves welcoming visitors to enjoy her work with plants from all over the world. Jarvie has been involved with both Toronto and international gardening communities as an accomplished photographer, enthusiastic educator, a lecturer throughout North American and the United Kingdom, and a regular instructor at the Toronto Botanical Gardens (http://www.marionjarvie.ca).

• On March 27, Paul Zammit has a program called Lighting The Way — Bright Selections for the Shade Garden.

A University of Guelph graduate, Zammit is the Nancy Eaton Director of Horticulture at the Toronto Botanical Gardens. He is also a regular speaker at garden clubs and horticultural trade shows across Canada, the United States and Europe. He has appeared both in print and on television. The garden created by Zammit and his partner Uli has been featured in Canadian Living, Gardening Life, Canadian Gardening and Gardening How-To. His personal garden was awarded first place in the environmental garden category in the 2001 City of Toronto Garden Contest, followed by a 2003 award for the Best Use of Plant Material in the City of Toronto West District Garden Contest. His container designs have also been showcased in numerous gardening magazines, most recently, on the cover of the May 2011 issue of Canadian Gardening. He won first place in the Scott’s Miracle-Gro Do Up the Doorstep competition for his container entry at the 2008 Canada Blooms. His awards include the Young Professionals award from the Perennial Plant Association and a 2010 industry service award (http://paulzammit.ca).

Along with great speakers, Northumberland Master Gardener Judy Harris said they have the perfect location at Calvary Pentecostal Church (401 Croft St., Port Hope).

“It's just so lovely — a beautiful venue with comfortable seats, and the speakers bring great garden photos. So it's very relaxing, sitting there, listening to them,” Harris said.

“And these are four very knowledgeable speakers. You always learn something.”

Her group has enjoyed being part of these series for years as a long-standing spring project. Members always make a point of attending and offering whatever help they can to anyone who has a gardening question.

“There's 18 of us, and probably most of us will be there with our name badges.”

No one knows it all, she added.

“But we do know how to find information for people. At times we don't know the answer to the question, but we will go away ad do a little research and get back to them,” Harris said.

“Our mandate is to help home gardeners. This is a great way to do that.”

The programs take place at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all four lectures are $40, available in Cobourg at Cobourg Paint and Wallpaper (34 King St. W.) and in Port Hope at Holton Flowers (62 Walton St.) by cash or cheque.

Single-lecture tickets are also offered at the door, if available, at $15 each.