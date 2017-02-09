COBOURG -

As far as downtown Cobourg Mr. Sub owner-manager Sandip Patel is concerned, his shop is tops.

The staff, the customers and the community support can't be beat, Patel said in a recent interview.

And he has also learned that his is the Mr. Sub shop that sold the most gift cards for the month of December — throughout Canada.

“I am so thankful to the people of Cobourg, and my staff,” he declared.

His customers not only appreciate the product, he added, but are proud to support an all-Canadian business.

And as an immigrant himself, he is proud to be Canadian — he and his wife Hema are originally from India. They are the parents of two young daughters and, before he left Brampton, Patel spent 10 years as a pharmacy technician.

The family discovered the beach in Cobourg, then learned to love the town. They all wished for a chance to move there.

“Then suddenly this store comes up for sale,” Patel said.

“We took the chance, and I moved here.”

Taking over from long-time owners Ken and Jennifer Litton last summer, Patel has found the couple continues to be extremely helpful as he transitions into his new field.

And he has inherited a long-time loyal staff, many of whom have been there a long time — Maria Demattos for 18 years, for example, and Valerie Turner for 15.

Patel admitted to some unease in moving to a small town, but he's glad to say that it has been even better than he hoped.

“I got great support from the people of Cobourg. I never feel I am out of place.

“And this corner — it's like sitting in the middle of town,” he said of his location at King and Spring streets.

