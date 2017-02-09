Light Up A Life reaches $150,000 goal

The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation has made the official announcement: the 19th annual Light Up A Life campaign has succeeded in reaching its $150,000 goal.

Organizers said in the announcement that this means four new ventilators will soon be purchased for for the intensive-care unit and emergency department.

Funds were raised through both community donations and special Light Up A Life events, such as the Spry Family Christmas Tree Event. Hosted by Brian and Sharron Spry on their Christmas-tree farm, it brought in an impressive $9,000.

“Our partnership with the YMCA Northumberland through the annual Reindeer Run raised over $1,400 to be shared equally by our organizations, and we are grateful to all those who participated in this annual event,” executive director Rhonda Cunningham said in the press release.

“We are beyond happy with these results. The generosity of our donors continues to inspire us every day.”

Campaign chair Angie Gammage added her thanks for all donations, large and small.

“You are the reason we will soon have these new ventilators, and I assure you they will help improve the care we provide to our patients,” Gammage said.

The Light Up A Life campaign began back at the Cobourg and District General Hospital on Chapel Street as a Light The Tree campaign. For each donation, a light would be added to their big outdoor-tree display, with the light at the top named in honour of the largest donor. Support was so great that, within a year or two, they had to put up two trees — one for individual donors and one for services clubs, businesses and other groups.

The campaign continued at Northumberland Hills Hospital as Light Up A Life and, over 19 years, the initiative has brought in more than $2.4-million.