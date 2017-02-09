Healey Falls Lock 17 work continues

With work on the Healey Falls Lock 17 progressing well, contractors are on track to complete repairs prior to the start of navigation season in May.

Parks Canada has been working on repairs to the west fall at that spot on the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site since October.

According to the most recent press release, Canal Road will remain closed through to April in order to keep up this pace of work while maintaining public safety.

“This will allow contractors to operate machinery and equipment freely to complete backfill, erosion protection and site restoration next to the lock,” it said.

This project is part of a $3-billion Parks Canada investment over five years in support of infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks and national marine-conservation areas.

Healey Falls Locks were built in 1910, 66 years after the original construction of the Healey Falls timber dam. The flight of two locks were erected as part of development in the lower Trent River region to accommodate power-generation expansion. In 1913, a new concrete dam was commissioned, and elements of the old dam were removed in 1915.

“This concrete work at Healey Falls Locks ensures the public may enjoy them for years to come,” the press release said.

“We look forward to welcoming boaters on the Victoria Day weekend, the opening of our 2017 navigation season, in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary.”

For up-to-date news on infrastructure work along the Trent-Severn Waterway, visit www.pc.gc.ca/tswInfrastructure.