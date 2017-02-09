Have you been drinking what God is pouring?

Picture a cup being filled up and offered to you. Would you drink it? Perhaps yes, if you trusted the one who poured and offered it.

Now, think of this cup not as literal but symbolic, being a cup of love. I wonder which is easier, to pour out a cup of our own love for our neighbour, or to receive from the Cup of God’s Love poured out for us.

Have you been drinking what God has been pouring for you? What happens to you when you drink, even a little, from the Cup God gives you? What happens if you refuse it?

To receive of the Cup given by God is not necessarily easy. The drink God gives is not soda pop. Its effects are more than fizz.

Recall Gethsemane (Mt 26:38-39). The One who wanted to save us all from sin and death drank the full Cup, to the last drop: “…deeply grieved, even to death..” Jesus prayed “My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me; yet, not what I want but what You want.” Jesus moved through torment, yet trusted. Lonely and grieving, He commended His very spirit into the hands of the Father.

Yet, even death had no power to hold him. He was raised from the tomb. Risen, He passed through locked doors, penetrating walls of human fear and doubt to redeem those He loved. Alive, He greeted them, “Peace be with you.” (John 20:26)

What God pours out for each of us is powerful drink, transforming him or her who drinks it. We know that it is a Cup of Love, since God can pour out only Love, but God’s Love may present itself in diverse ways: challenging, dividing or breaking apart; consoling, comforting and quieting; exposing sin, requiring discipline and correction; inspiring mission, empowering sacrifice, infusing strength, bringing about deliverance; or soothing with gentle touch, as a caress upon an infant’s cheek.

Who among us (mere humans) might be willing to drink of a Cup so potent, so uncontrollable and so unpredictable as that?

He or she who wants real love, a love that lasts forever, might drink of it. He or she who insists on a love that takes away all fear, which “no flood can sweep away” (Song 8:7) might drink of it. Who drinks of the Cup God pours out each day is the one who prefers not what the world can give, but that which “surpasses all understanding” (Phil 4:7).

“…for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it.” Song of Songs 8:6-7

Will you drink the Cup God is pouring for you this hour?

Nancy Marrocco, registered psychotherapist, is a parishioner at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Cobourg