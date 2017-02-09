For the love of sharks

I wish I had met Rob Stewart.

Scuba diver, defender of sharks and filmmaker, he perished last week in the sea he loved so much. Stewart lived in Toronto. He was only 37.

Like him, I am awestruck at the beauty of the underwater environment; and I respect all of the animals that live there. I have spoken to hundreds of kids about the misconceptions concerning some undersea critters. Years ago I dived in French Polynesia. When our group entered the water, we were met by several sharks. Curious but harmless, they followed us like puppies throughout our dive. This amazing experience occurred naturally, and I was thrilled.

Stewart’s efforts to educate people about the much-maligned shark resulted in the 2006 documentary Sharkwater. It won dozens of awards, and raised people’s consciousness about the value of this misunderstood animal. It also drew attention to shark finning, a barbaric practice that sacrifices live sharks simply for their fins that are used in shark fin soup. Thanks to Stewart, this so-called delicacy is now banned in many places world-wide.

On the rare occasions when sharks attack swimmers – perhaps mistaking them for prey – a media-fuelled hysteria ensues. And films like Jaws have done sharks a tremendous disservice. Stewart has tried to combat ignorance and fear, dispelling the myth that sharks are savage, man-eating monsters. A fisherman in Stewart’s film says to the camera,” They’re the scourge of the ocean and everyone should go and catch one.” If that happened, we would all be in very serious trouble.

The film’s online trailer states, “They have survived for 450 million years. They control two thirds of the planet. They are the world’s top predator. But they are not our enemy. They’re our greatest hope. We can’t live without them.”

The late Dr. Sylvia Earle, fish biologist and underwater explorer, put it this way: “Sharks are beautiful animals, and if you’re lucky enough to see lots of them, that means that you’re in a healthy ocean. You should be afraid if you are in the ocean and don’t see any sharks.”

Here’s why. Sharks are apex predators, at the top of the underwater food chain. The domino effect created by their disappearance would collapse the very fragile balance that now exists in our oceans, creating a catastrophic situation. And sharks play a vital role in the oceanic ecosystem, which produces most of the planet’s oxygen, and removes heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Stewart was in Florida, working on a new film, Sharkwater: Extinction. He and his team dived on the wreck Queen of Nassau, formerly known as Canadian Government Ship (CGS) Canada, 70 metres below the surface. It’s where he expected to find the elusive sawfish, a critically endangered shark species.

As I was researching the sawfish I came across a short video of this unusual animal filmed, coincidentally, on the very wreck where Stewart had been. It is worth watching. The easiest way to find it is to Google: olympus diving sawfish.

Most divers breathe from tanks of compressed air. When they exhale noisy bubbles are created. Stewart’s divers used rebreathers, which do not emit bubbles. They could film silently and not frighten timid creatures. Rebreathers also allow divers to go deeper and stay longer than they could with conventional gear. But there are risks, and training on the use of this special equipment is a must. Stewart had become certified, but he had made three very deep dives in one day. It may have been too many.

I’m very sorry he’s gone.

If we care about our planet, we need to listen to people like Rob Stewart.

