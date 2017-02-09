When the Port Hope Guide newspaper interviewed Myndert Harris Jr., then 84-years-old, in February of 1870, he recounted sailing on a government gunboat across Lake Ontario with his parents when he was an excited boy in 1793.

The lake winds filled the sails for two or three days to blow them all the way around the lake from Niagara to the Township of Hope. Myndert remembered the exact date – June 8, 1793 – because that sailing ship brought the first families of settlers to Port Hope. He was one of them.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Port Hope Public Library is hosting Family Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several old families who have been in Northumberland County since before we were called Canada are bringing their families’ historical documents and artifacts for one day only.

The Harris family (Myndert’s descendants) will be there with a family display. The Haskill, Marvin, Hawkins, Bickle, Burnham, Peacock and Sculthorpe families will also be bringing family documents like land deeds and early photos. Their displays of artifacts will include early farm implements and a 100 year old cradle made from a local tree. Port Hope and Hope Township archival documents will show what it was like to live here in the 1800s.

Sanford Haskill had this idea to kick off Port Hope’s celebrations of Canada’s 150th anniversary (not birthday) through the eyes of families that have lived in Hope Township area for 150 years or more. Sanford was a descendant of Nathaniel Haskill who was with the first settlers. The family farm on “the mighty Lakeshore Road” has been owned by a Haskill for 200 years straight. With Sanford’s sudden passing recently, the Port Hope Library is following through with the Family Heritage Day event in his honour.

The five families of June 1793 – Harris, Stevens, Johnson, Ashford and Haskill – were the first group of settler families to arrive on the north shore of Lake Ontario all the way between Quinte and Burlington. Two whole months before Toronto.

When that first boatload unloaded their children and axes, they pitched temporary tents at the edge of the forest at the mouth of the Ganaraska, across the river from the village that was already there. The village of about thirty wigwams of Anishinaabe families (about 200 Mississauga Ojibwas people) was on the west side of the river. The single log cabin of a fur trader who lived amongst them stood about where the Port Hope Town Hall now stands.

The families who live at Alderville First Nation, near Roseneath, are descendants of the same Mississauga Ojibwas families who were living in Northumberland and Quinte the day the settlers arrived. Their families have been living in this area for at least 400 years.

Want to see a copy of the 1870 Port Hope Guide newspaper article? Drop by library on Queen Street Feb. 25, across the road from where the old fur trader’s cabin used to be.

